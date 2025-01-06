The character had made efforts to turn his life around in recent months, having served time in a youth offenders' facility for threatening bullying victim Liam Connor (Charlie Wrenshall) with a knife.

As it was revealed that Mason had been violently abused by his older brothers, Matty (Harry Lowbridge) and Logan (Seamus McGoff), we saw a more vulnerable side to Mason.

He made amends with former sidekick turned victim Dylan Wilson (Liam McCheyne), and after learning that his siblings were suspected of murdering Lisa Swain's (Vicky Myers) wife Becky, Mason handed over a stolen item which linked the pair to the crime.

Knowing his days were numbered once Matty and Logan found out, Mason accepted a job offer from Stu Carpenter (Bill Fellows) in Germany, thanking Tim (Joe Duttine) and Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor) for providing him with the home life he had never had before.

Liam McCheyne as Dylan Wilson and Luca Toolan as Mason Radcliffe in Coronation Street. ITV/Danielle Baguley

After a telling off from Abi Webster (Sally Carman-Duttine) for stealing her late son Seb Franklin's (Harry Visinoni) memorial flowers, Mason apologised to Liam and said goodbye, then met with Dylan.

But as Matty and Logan caught up with Mason, a dark chain of events unfolded.

Seemingly alright after a beating, Mason was found by girlfriend Betsy Swain (Sydney Martin) and went about his day as the couple made up and Liam explained that Mason's actions would stay with him forever - but there was a forgiveness of sorts as they parted ways.

Then, just as Mason and Dylan discussed the latter carrying a knife for protection, the screen blurred back to reality: Mason was back sitting on the playground, only this time, he was bleeding heavily from a stab wound, inflicted by his brothers.

Sally Carman-Duttine as Abi Webster and Luca Toolan as Mason Radcliffe in Coronation Street. ITV/Danielle Baguley

Abi found Mason and called an ambulance, which was delayed due to a hoax call. Betsy arrived, and she and Abi assured a scared Mason that he would be alright - but attempts to save his life ultimately failed.

As news spread to the community, we saw that the knife had been brought into the horrifying scene by Dylan, who was broken over what his decision had led to.

Tim spoke of the ramifications of children carrying knives, while David Platt (Jack P Shepherd), still haunted himself by the fatal stabbing of first wife Kylie (Paula Lane), looked out of his window in a scene poignantly reminiscent of mum Gail's (Helen Worth) moving speech about loss.

How will those left behind in Coronation Street be affected by Mason's untimely death?

