"I've had 25 privileged years of working on Coronation Street," she told the publication.

"The door is still firmly open but as I reached my 60th year, I decided it was time to embrace change, look for new adventures and live fearlessly."

The soap's new producer, Kate Brooks, added in a statement: "We're sad to bid farewell to the wonderful Sue Cleaver.

ITV

"Over the past 25 years, Eileen Grimshaw has been at the heart of some of the most memorable and iconic Corrie storylines, and her on-screen rivalry with Gail Platt will undoubtedly go down in Corrie folklore.

"There's certainly no one quite like Eileen, and her character will be hugely missed on the cobbles. We wish Sue all the very best as she embarks on her next exciting chapter."

RadioTimes.com has reached out to ITV for further comment.

A TV insider also told the publication: "Sue has adored her time on Corrie, and sees the cast and crew as her family, but realised that if she wanted to try new projects then she needed to do it now.

"She spoke to bosses last summer, shortly after her stint on Sister Act, about her decision to explore new roles, which gave writers plenty of time to create a strong exit storyline for her, which viewers will love."

Cleaver isn't the only Corrie icon to leave the cobbles either, with Helen Worth recently bowing out after 50 years, with her exit playing out over the Christmas period.

