Frankie was readmitted to hospital last week when his paternal grandparents, Gus (Chris Garner) and Anthea Deering (Carol Royle), found bruising on his body.

Despite the couple accusing Lauren of abuse, doctors soon realised that this wasn't the result of external injuries, but that Frankie could be seriously ill.

Lauren told boyfriend Max Turner (Paddy Bever) that Frankie's blood tests were back, and that the little boy may have leukemia, or severe aplastic anaemia.

Even if the condition turned out to be the latter, Frankie could need a bone marrow transplant, with a biopsy planned - but first, he needed a blood transfusion.

Lauren insisted she would be a donor for her son, but a check of her medical records revealed that she had Hepatitis C at the age of 13, and so could not donate due to having those antibodies.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Meanwhile, Gus and Anthea turned up outside the hospital, telling a wary Max that they wanted to make amends with Lauren and offer their help.

Max turned them away, but they approached Frankie's room anyway, and Lauren told her police guard that she was willing to hear the Deerings out.

Gus and Anthea apologised for their recent behaviour, and suggested that them caring for Frankie was in his best interests. But when Lauren refused, things turned hostile as Gus explained that they had applied for custody.

Lauren kicked the pair out, but she was devastated that she couldn't help Frankie herself, and began to consider that Gus and Anthea might be right.

Max tried to convince Lauren she was strong enough, but with the prospect of a life sentence for Joel's (Calum Lill) murder hanging over her, Lauren made a sad decision.

She felt that Frankie may be better off with Gus and Anthea after all, but will Lauren stand by this choice?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.