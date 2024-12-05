David (Jack P Shepherd) and Shona Platt (Julia Goulding) are behaving suspiciously - but it seems they're both hiding secrets from each other - while bride-to-be Gail Rodwell (Helen Worth) faces opposition.

Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) and Chesney Brown (Sam Aston) are embroiled in separate schemes, while Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) has news to expose.

Read on for all your latest Coronation Street spoilers as we edge closer to Christmas!

6 Coronation Street spoilers for 16th - 20th December 2024

1. Will Dee-Dee Bailey keep pregnancy as baby Frankie is diagnosed with mystery illness?

Max and Lauren in Coronation Street. ITV

Having been given the results of Frankie's blood tests, Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton) reveals to Max Turner (Paddy Bever) that the little boy's condition is more sinister than they thought.

Later, Gus (Chris Garner) and Anthea Deering (Carol Royle) approach Max in the hospital car park, but what do they want?

As this is going on, pregnant Dee-Dee tells Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien) that she has made a decision about her baby - but what will she do?

Lauren with a secretive Dee-Dee. ITV

Tensions are soon running high as a row breaks out between Dee-Dee and Anthea in the café, while Dee-Dee also hears from Max that Lauren is struggling with her mental health, and pledges her support in helping to find a donor for Frankie.

But will Dee-Dee admit that she's actually carrying Frankie's unborn half-sibling?

As the week continues, the doctor confirms Frankie's diagnosis, and says they will start the process of looking for a donor.

Will this affect Dee-Dee's pregnancy choice, making it harder for her? And what is wrong with Frankie?

2. Lisa Swain struggles with jealousy as Carla Connor romance remains a secret

Vicky Myers as Lisa Swain. ITV

As newly-together Carla and Lisa meet up at the Chariot Square hotel for a spa afternoon, Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) comments that it's nice to see friends enjoying a spa day. When Carla doesn't correct Debbie, how will Lisa react?

When Izzy Armstrong (Cherylee Houston) and Sarah reveal that Carla has a lunch appointment with a very handsome client, Lisa masks her discomfort.

Lisa and new girlfriend Carla (played by Alison King). ITV

But in the Bistro, Lisa watches jealously as the client flirts with Carla. Will Lisa let this jealousy get the better of her?

As the week continues, Kirk Sutherland (Andrew Whyment) causes a power failure at Underworld when he plugs in the Christmas lights, so Carla gives the staff the afternoon off.

Carla seems to be enjoying all the sneaking around! ITV

When the factory workers are kicked out of the Rovers for bringing their own alcohol, Carla's nephew Bobby Crawford (Jack Carroll) invites Kirk, and Fiz Dobbs (Jennie McAlpine), to the flat for drinks.

As Lisa emerges in her dressing gown, will her romance with Carla be revealed?

3. David Platt and Shona Platt act suspiciously - for two different reasons

What is Shona's secret? ITV

Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) feels guilty when she hears Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) accusing Matty of stealing her car.

When Daisy tells Shona that she knows she was involved in a hit and run, she makes out that Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) told her.

Daisy urges Shona to get her injuries checked out, and Shona is baffled by her concern. Is Shona onto Daisy?

David's behaviour is just as shifty. ITV

David and Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls) spot Shona and Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) deep in conversation, and when David casually asks Shona about her day, she fails to mention Adam, leaving David suspicious.

Meanwhile, Matty and Logan confront shaken David about the stolen money, but when the pair call at the salon and tell Audrey they are mates of David's, is Audrey in danger?

David confronts Matty and Logan. ITV

Later, Jesse Chadwick (John Thomson) asks David to pick up the wedding rings, but David returns home with a black eye and a split lip!

When Jesse reveals he's tracked the original wedding rings to a shop, is the game up for David? What is he hiding, and what is Shona's secret?

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

4. Audrey Roberts judges Gail Rodwell's impending nuptials

Audrey is fibbing! ITV

Gail insists on taking Audrey's temperature, but Audrey secretly dunks the thermometer in David's coffee! Gail reads the result and orders Audrey to see a doctor as soon as possible. What is Audrey's game here?

Gail later tells Shona and Sarah that she's arranged a pre-wedding pampering session at the salon for them all, and Audrey serves up glasses of fizz to the women.

Audrey makes her opinion clear! ITV

All the while, outspoken Audrey makes scathing remarks about Gail's choice of sixth husband.

Will Gail rise to the comments? And can she convince her sceptical mother that her impending marriage is a good idea?

5. Leanne Battersby steps up revenge plot while Chesney Brown also wants payback

Leanne and Chesney play dirty. ITV

Leanne and Toyah Habeeb (Georgia Taylor) tell Chesney that Les's (Bruce Jones) employer has increased their offer to £60k, but they have to sign an NDA if they accept.

Gemma Winter-Brown (Dolly-Rose Campbell) returns from Portsmouth and is upset that Ches didn't tell her about Les's death. She urges her husband to accept the money, but Ches soon clocks the man in the van from recent events, and follows him.

In Freschco car park, Chesney slips behind the van and pulls out a bag of sugar. What's he got planned?

Meanwhile, Leanne tells Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) and Toyah how much Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) is looking forward to his holiday, as Toyah puts on a brave face.

Leanne sees Nick and Sam off on their holiday, but when alone, she makes a payment of £789 from Toyah's fake bank account.

Worried Toyah confides in Leanne and Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) that she's hardly any money left in her account, and is up to her limit on her credit card.

Leanne tells them that it appears the wine company has overcharged the Bistro, and Amy agrees to check the accounts. In the Bistro office, Leanne transfers £300 from the Bistro account into Toyah's fake account.

Will Leanne's scheme be exposed, or will she exact her revenge?

6. Daniel Osbourne reveals Kit Green betrayal

Daisy and Kit in Coronation Street. ITV

As Daniel jogs past Redbank, he clocks Kit kissing a female visitor.

Daniel tells Daisy that he saw Kit kissing a woman he let out of his flat first thing in the morning, but how will Daisy react?

Will this put an end to her potential romance with Kit?

As for Daniel, we know that his feelings for Daisy remain, but will this derail her attempts to move on?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.