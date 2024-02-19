Liam's mother Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) was devastated to discover that he had been researching ways to take his own life. As a result, Maria spent the night watching Liam sleep, terrified that he might try to harm himself.

Maria took Liam to see Dr Gaddas (Christine Mackie), and Liam admitted that he had thought seriously about ending his life.

Dr Gaddas asked Liam to be honest with his mum going forward, and spoke to Maria alone, promising to mark Liam's case as urgent while he remained on a waiting list for medical help. She urged Maria to keep a close eye on Liam and noted some websites for support on mental health.

Meanwhile, Liam's stepdad Gary Windass (Mikey North) had an altercation with Mason and Dylan, telling the pair that he would "batter" them if they went anywhere near Liam again.

Mason told him that Liam should "watch his back", leading Gary to launch himself at Mason, witnessed by Dylan and his dad Sean Tully (Antony Cotton).

Sean warned Gary away and threatened to call the police if it happened again, and Liam was mortified to hear what happened, branding himself "a dead man".

Sean was left shocked as the day unfolded. ITV

The day soon took an upsetting turn for Sean. George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) and Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) were suspicious when Dylan claimed not to have heard what pushed Gary to attack Mason, so Sean ordered Dylan to hand over his phone.

A horrified Sean was left in tears as he read countless nasty, and sometimes homophobic messages that Dylan had sent to Liam. Sean raged at his son's behaviour as Dylan claimed it was "just banter" and that he had no choice but to do what people like Mason told him to.

Sean told Dylan he was ashamed, and he was guilt-ridden over defending Dylan. Paying a visit to Maria, Gary and Liam, Sean offered a heartfelt apology and vowed that Dylan would never hurt Liam again.

Dylan later agreed to tell Mrs Crawshaw (Carla Mendonça) the truth, but Mason was soon at the door, ordering Dylan not to drop him in it at school.

"Mates do not grass each other up, ever. Or what happened to Liam might happen to them," warned Mason. Will Dylan be forced to keep quiet?

The Samaritans are available 24/7 if you need to talk. You can contact them for free by calling 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org or head to the website to find your nearest branch.

There is also help for teenagers struggling with their mental health at Mind.

