The storyline reached a new height when Lisa (Vicky Myers) showed Mason some photos taken at the scene of Becky's death which revealed Mason's brothers were behind her killing.

Mason became intent on bringing his brothers to justice and found a WWII helmet, matched to the one in Becky's case, and took it straight to the police station.

When Kit (Jacob Roberts) questioned the brothers, they became thirsty for revenge on their sibling.

At the children's play area in the precinct, a brutal fight breaks out, and while Dylan (Liam McCheyne) manages to escape, Abi (Sally Carmen) arrives at the scene to find Mason bleeding out.

She tries her best to help him before the ambulance arrives - will he pull through?

Kate Brooks, producer of Coronation Street, said: "It's vitally important to shine a light on this topic, and really show the impact knife crime has on not only the victim and their loved ones, but also the wider community.

"With the alarming statistics, we want to do anything we can as a show to combat this violent endemic.

"After watching this harrowing but important story unfold, if one person thinks twice about bringing a knife to a fight, then we've achieved our aim to raise awareness."

Luca Toolan added: "I truly am honoured to be a part of this storyline. I’ve always enjoyed Coronation Street as a viewer, but I completely underestimated the power that it has on its audience until I was involved in the bullying storyline.

Abi Webster finds Mason Radcliffe.

"Fingers crossed this storyline will be received the way we are hoping it will be, and ultimately, if one person drops a knife and someone is saved, that would definitely make it all worth it."

Coronation Street has been working with The Ben Kinsella Trust to ensure the storyline is portrayed accurately and sensitively.

The storyline is aiming to reflect the increase of in knife crime across England and Wales by 80 per cent over the past 10 years.

According to a study in June 2024, there have been over 50,000 police-recorded offences involving knives or a sharp object, with 225 murders (78 of whom were aged under 25).

Patrick Green, CEO of The Ben Kinsella Trust, said: "This impactful Coronation Street storyline vividly highlights the devastating consequences of knife crime. We applaud the show for their commitment to working closely with us to accurately depict this reality.

"This storyline aims to raise public awareness of the dangers of knife crime. Furthermore, we hope it will encourage viewers to seek help and support before situations escalate, ultimately contributing to the prevention of knife violence."

