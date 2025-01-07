Terrified teen Dylan Wilson (Liam McCheyne) will face consequences for recent events, while scheming Cassie Plummer (Claire Sweeney) turns to blackmail.

Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton) stands trial for Joel Deering's (Calum Lill) murder, and Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) is urged to move on from her heartbreak.

Read on for all the latest Coronation Street spoilers from 13th - 17th January 2025.

6 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Bobby Crawford caught up in prison hostage situation

Bobby and Rob in Coronation Street. ITV

Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) gives Bobby a piece of his mind, saying that their unwell aunt, Carla Connor (Alison King), wouldn't accept a kidney from her brother Rob if he offered.

Bobby lies that he's going out with Max Turner (Paddy Bever), but heads to the prison to visit his dad again.

Rob claims he has found religion, and would like to donate a kidney if he's a match.

Matty takes control. ITV

But across the visiting room, Matty Radcliffe (Harry Lowbridge) pulls out a knife, and soon Bobby finds himself in a hostage situation!

Carla hears about the crisis from Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers), and that Bobby is there, and finds herself telling Betsy (Sydney Martin) that her brother is a murderer.

Carla listens to Rob. ITV

Later, at the hospital, Carla insists to Bobby that Rob's newfound religion is all an act, and she'll never trust him.

Bobby says that Rob is a changed man, and urges her to go and see for herself.

At the prison, Rob tells Carla that finding God has changed him, and he wants to make amends by giving her his kidney.

Rob with Carla in Coronation Street. ITV

Carla is taken aback, and learns that she would have to go private if she accepts, as there's a high cost for keeping a prisoner in hospital.

Ryan is stunned to hear it will cost around £100,000. What will Carla do?

2. Kevin Webster reveals health worry to traumatised wife Abi Webster

Kevin is facing a tough time ahead. ITV

Toyah Habeeb (Georgia Taylor) tells Kevin she's deeply concerned for Abi, who was on the scene after Mason Radcliffe's (Luca Toolan) fatal stabbing.

Toyah says that Abi needs professional help, but Abi assures Kev she's coping and doesn't need counselling. Alone, though, Abi relives Mason's final moments in her head, tortured by what happened.

Dwelling further on Mason's death, Abi fails to spot that Kevin is also in a state of distress, as he tells sister Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) that he's found a lump.

Debbie urges Kev to share this with Abi, but when he finds her tearfully talking to late son Seb (Harry Visinoni) in his memorial garden, Kevin realises it's not the right time to share his news.

Abi is traumatised. ITV

Abi has visions of Seb, and claims young son Alfie has a cold, so she's staying home.

Kevin is referred for hospital tests and confides in Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) that he may have cancer.

Finding Abi asleep at home, Kev takes Alfie upstairs, but when Debbie arrives and Abi wakes, she accuses Debbie of taking the little boy.

Abi tries to justify her overreaction, but Kevin blurts out that he has found a lump and might have testicular cancer.

Abi reels in shock, and later tells Roy Cropper (David Neilson) she has been having flashbacks of Seb's final moments and is hearing his voice.

Roy urges Abi to talk to Kevin, but can she support her husband too?

3. Dylan Wilson faces charges over knife possession

Dylan struggles with his actions. ITV

Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) tells son Dylan that Matty has been arrested, and the police have CCTV footage of Matty and Logan Radcliffe (Seamus McGoff) disposing of the knife.

Betsy finds Dylan in the precinct drinking vodka, and she leaves him to it.

Meanwhile, the locals are shocked that Mason's funeral will be basic with no family there, but soon, Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) tells Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor) he's had a change of heart and will do the service.

But they are being watched by Logan...

Dylan is petrified. ITV

Later, Dylan is informed by Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) that he will be charged with possession of a bladed article, and the lad is petrified.

What will Dylan's punishment be?

4. Cassie Plummer blackmails Daniel Osbourne over baby secret

Who's the daddy? ITV

Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) comes to the rescue with Bertie Osbourne's birthday cake, while Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon) tells Daisy she has been offered her dream magazine job in London.

Daisy insists that Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) will be thrilled about the move. Excited Bethany tells Daniel about her job offer, but at Bertie's party, she grows jealous as the youngster spends his time sitting on Daisy's knee.

Bertie sees Cassie putting antihistamine in his grandad Ken Barlow's (William Roache) tea, and asks her what she's doing. Cassie swears him to secrecy, but Bertie whispers the secret to Daisy, who tells Daniel.

Daniel confronts Cassie and she lies that it was only sweeteners in Ken's drink, but he doesn't believe her. Bethany sees Daniel and Daisy talking and knocks back the prosecco, and Daisy ends up trying to help a drunk Bethany.

Having a nasty fall, Daisy worries for her baby and claims she's hurt her ankle, with Daniel taking her to A&E. Kit is already there, and soon a nurse reveals her pregnancy - her secret is out in front of both potential baby daddies!

Soon, Daniel is in a tough position, telling Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) that he think Cassie is drugging Ken, but can't do anything because Cassie knows he might be the father of Daisy's baby and is blackmailing him.

Adam is horrified, but can he help Daniel?

5. Lauren Bolton's trial begins

Cait Fitton as Lauren Bolton. ITV

Max visits a panicking Lauren as she prepares for the trial. But as he tries to be positive for her, Lauren sees straight through him and tells Max they should end their relationship, as she's facing a 20-year stretch in prison. Max is devastated by her decision.

The following day, the trial begins as the prosecution barrister addresses the court, painting Lauren as a liar as she describes Joel's death.

The prosecution and defence go back and forth while Lauren, Bobby and Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) watch on. Lauren's barrister warns her that the case could go either way.

In the prison, Brie approaches Lauren and purposely winds her up, saying baby Frankie would be better off without her! Will Lauren rise to it?

6. Will Leanne Battersby finally move on?

Jane Danson as Leanne Battersby. ITV

Leanne takes Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) for a milkshake, but when she makes snarky comments about Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) and Toyah, Sam makes out he's had a text from dad Nick and leaves.

Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford) finds a deflated Leanne and comments that she's well rid of Nick and should count her blessings and start enjoying her life.

Will Leanne take this advice on board?

