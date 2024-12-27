Elsewhere, Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers) makes a discovery, while Carla Connor (Alison King) faces grim news – but can her brother, Rob Donovan (Marc Baylis), help?

Evelyn Plummer (Maureen Lipman) waves farewell to the cobbles, and David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) is on the warpath.

Finally, Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) asks a very important question.

Read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers below.

7 Coronation Street spoilers for 6th - 10th January 2025

1. Mason Radcliffe is stabbed - will he survive?

Mason makes plans to leave Weatherfield to escape his brothers, Matty and Logan. But when Abi catches Mason stealing some heather from her late son Seb's (Harry Visinoni) memorial garden for Betsy Swain (Sydney Martin), she tears a strip off him and sends him packing.

Betsy doesn't believe Mason when he insists he had nothing to do with Becky's death, but Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor) tells Betsy how hard it must have been for Mason to call the police on his own family.

Mason apologises to Liam Connor (Charlie Wrenshall) for the bullying, and then heads back to the precinct with Dylan Wilson (Liam McCheyne).

After Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) quizzes Matty and Logan about the WWII helmet, the pair come looking for Mason, and give chase as Mason and Dylan run from them.

Matty and Logan catch their younger brother and viciously attack him, and Dylan screams at them to stop, to no avail as he escapes the dangerous situation.

Abi soon finds Mason bleeding from a stab wound in the children's play area, and uses her scarf to try and stem the bleeding while shouting for help.

As the ambulance arrives, Dylan tells Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey) that Mason has been stabbed by his brothers, Matty and Logan, using a zombie knife.

In the ambulance, Betsy holds Mason's hand, and she and Abi do their best to reassure him that he's going to be OK. But will Mason survive?

2. Lisa Swain confronts Carla Connor over Betsy secret – as Rob Donovan returns to screens

Betsy confesses to Lisa that she helped Matty and Logan to steal from the factory, and when she reveals that Carla knew but swore her to secrecy, Lisa reels.

She confronts Carla in hospital, and Carla apologises for keeping quiet, explaining that she was simply trying to protect Lisa.

Lisa soon softens, and there are other concerns when Bobby Crawford (Jack Carroll) offers to donate a kidney to Carla if she needs it.

Carla is touched, but is later devastated to learn that the damage to her kidney is severe, so she'll definitely need a transplant.

Bobby and Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) are shocked, and Ryan then makes the same offer to donate a kidney, but Carla won't hear of it and wonders where Bobby has got to.

Bobby is at the prison, visiting killer dad Rob! Rob is stunned to hear that Bobby is here to persuade him to donate a kidney to sister Carla, but how will Rob react?

3. Joseph Brown makes horrifying confession

After hearing Asha telling Dev that a hoax call delayed the ambulance getting to Mason, Joseph makes a confession to the police that he was responsible for sending the paramedics on a wild goose chase.

When Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) tells a horrified Chesney Brown (Sam Aston) and Gemma Winter-Brown (Dolly-Rose Campbell), they are shocked, but Joseph tells his parents that the hoax was Hope Dobbs' (Isabella Flanagan) idea...

Joseph is soon let off with a youth caution, and Fiz Dobbs (Jennie McAlpine) is sympathetic, knowing Hope is behind what happened.

Things later look up for the family when Chesney gets a cheque for £20k as compensation for Les Battersby's (Bruce Jones) death.

Gemma insists on a celebratory drink, but as for Hope, will she feel any remorse?

4. Abi Webster struggles after a shocking event

The stabbing is the talk of the street as news spreads that the police have found the knife. Abi struggles to deal with what she witnessed, and hearing a news report of the stabbing, she thinks it is about Seb.

As the week continues, Abi continues to struggle, and takes her eyes off son Alfie in the play area.

Abi is frantic as she searches for him, but when she sees him with Toyah Habeeb (Georgia Taylor), Abi accuses her of abducting him.

At home, Abi can't tear her eyes away from Alfie, and Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) is concerned. Will Abi open up to her husband?

5. Evelyn Plummer leaves for a new adventure

Evelyn tells Roy Cropper (David Neilson) that she's due at the university for an induction that afternoon. But when Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) asks Evelyn to watch the girls, it's clear she feels put upon.

Later, Evelyn tells Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) that she's moving into student halls that day, and she's itching to start her law degree.

Yasmeen is envious, while Roy tells Evelyn he'll miss her. Fiz and Tyrone find Evelyn enjoying a farewell drink with Roy, Yasmeen and Brian Packham (Peter Gunn).

Tyrone has packed the car, and soon it's time to go - will Evelyn find success in her new venture?

6. David Platt is out for Kit Green's blood

David is still treating Shona (Julia Goulding) with contempt, but Sarah (Tina O'Brien) despairs and urges him to move on for the sake of his marriage.

Kit gets a call from Shona, informing him that Matty and Logan are in Freshco car park.

Kit orders her to leave as quickly as possible, and Sarah overhears, deeply concerned. When she tries to tell David, he jumps to the wrong conclusion and takes Sarah's car, speeding off in pursuit of Kit.

How will their clash end?

7. Dev Alahan proposes to Bernie Winter - again

After his last botched attempt, Dev proposes to Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) again. But will she accept this time?

Dev previously popped the question when he was in the doghouse, but is he finally making this commitment for the right reasons?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.