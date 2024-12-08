In upcoming weeks, Shona and David Platt's (Jack P Shepherd) relationship will deteriorate as she finds out the truth of David hiding messages from Clayton in prison, under the guise of not wanting to add to Shona's stress.

But in true Coronation Street fashion, there will be fireworks that will lead to Shona doing something that she may or may not regret – with none other than newbie Kit.

Julia Goulding as Shona Platt. ITV

Speaking of what led Shona to that moment, Julia Goulding told RadioTimes.com and other press: "He's [David] been gaslighting her, he's hidden the visiting orders and I think it's out of pure revenge.

"I don't think she's necessarily been lusting after Kit, I don't think he's really crossed her radar. She is very loyal, [so] it's absolute revenge."

However in spite of this, Goulding "never expected Shona to cheat on David", noting that she has "always been faithful" for the eight years they have been together, but was ultimately pushed to it.

"She's never looked at another man," she explained. "But she was pushed to it I'd say. I'm definitely on her side."

Jacob Roberts as Kit Green. ITV

As for Jacob Roberts, who plays Kit, he was equally surprised when the scripts arrived to say Kit would be who Shona cheats with.

"It was out of the blue," he told RadioTimes.com and other press. "We had the interview scenes and I felt for Shona because of how she explained the story about David.

"I suppose at the interview you [Shona] told me [Kit] a bit about the situation and David pushed you to that, so he sort of feels sorry."

However Roberts notes that viewers won't see any flirting between Shona and Kit, which adds to the element of surprise.

But as for whether they'll get away with it, viewers will just have to stay tuned.

