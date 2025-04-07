Kevin (Michael Le Vell) has started chemotherapy for testicular cancer, but his anger over his situation began to take over as he grounded teenage son Jack (Kyran Bowes) over his recent behaviour and seemed ready for a violent showdown with him!

In the Rovers, Kevin snapped at Glenda Shuttleworth (Jodie Prenger) when she expressed concern over serving him a pint due to his cancer treatment.

Things escalated when Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) arrived and tried to get through to Kevin.

As Kevin's behaviour grew more hostile and he mocked Tyrone for his lack of access to young son Dorin, Ty branded him pathetic and Kev reacted by punching him.

Confronted by wife Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine), Kevin rejected her attempt to empathise, telling her that her own illness – drug addiction – was self-inflicted!

At the garage, Tyrone and Abi discussed the situation, with Abi wondering how much more she could take.

As his fury subsided, Kevin later opened up to Tyrone and apologised, before breaking down in Abi's arms.

Meanwhile, Kev's sister Debbie continued to step up to help him, also helping to look after the great-niece of partner Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan).

Ronnie also told Debbie that they should report Mick Michaelis (Joe Layton) for his nasty behaviour, before Debbie visited Ronnie's niece Dee-Dee (Channique Sterling-Brown).

Dee-Dee was alarmed when Debbie appeared to zone out during their chat, and Debbie later made a phone call to see someone after a series of incidents.

Coronation Street has confirmed that Debbie will soon undergo tests for young onset dementia, with star Devaney revealing she saw the storyline as "an honour" to portray.

Anyone affected by Debbie's storyline can visit Dementia UK or call its helpline on 0800 888 6678.

