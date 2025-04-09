Airing on Saturday 12th April, McIntyre will portray Kenny Sanders, however, details of his character are yet to be revealed, meaning viewers will have to tune in to find out more.

McIntyre is of course known for playing the infamous villain Pat Phelan on the cobbles, a role he departed from in 2018 after over 350 episodes on ITV.

Pat Phelan on Coronation Street.

However this won't be McIntyre's first time on Casualty, having appeared on three different episodes over the years, all as different characters.

In previous episodes, McIntyre has played PC Owen Daniels, Robert Prentice and Clive Belfield, so who knows what Kenny Sanders may hold for him!

While not much is known about Kenny, things sure are heating up in the Holby City ED, if the synopsis is anything to go by.

It reads: "Stevie walks into danger as the identity of her stalker is revealed, Ngozi is on edge when her secret is exposed, and Flynn finds a solution to the department’s money problems."

This season of Casualty is titled Internal Affairs and has seen Olly Rix join as the hospital's clinical lead.

With viewers having seen Rix previously in Call the Midwife, his new role is rather different to what many will know him from.

"[It's] radically different," Rix previously told RadioTimes.com. "I love Flynn. I've really enjoyed playing this character and bringing this character to life and putting him together, and now getting to the point where he's about to go on screen and meet an audience."

Asked if he hoped that fans from Call the Midwife might tune in to watch him step into his new role, Rix said: "It's always deeply, deeply flattering and rewarding to have people follow what you do across different shows, and if they do in this instance, then that would be amazing.

"I would be really proud of that and grateful for it, so fingers crossed."

Casualty continues on Saturday 12th April on BBC One and iPlayer.

