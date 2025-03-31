Amid all this, Debbie has been supporting her brother Kevin (Michael Le Vell), who is due to begin chemotherapy for testicular cancer.

While Kev rested, Debbie told her partner Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan) she would be looking after Kevin's adopted son Alfie, meaning she had to turn down Ronnie's request for alone time together.

At Kevin and Abi's (Sally Carman-Duttine) home, Debbie was unimpressed to hear new neighbour Mick Michaelis (Joe Layton) playing his music too loudly.

She ventured outside to give Mick a piece of her mind, and later, Ronnie arrived to find Alfie alone and the back door left open.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ronnie soon found a shaken Debbie in the ginnel, struggling to her feet with a bloodied head wound.

As Ronnie pulled Debbie into his arms and brought her inside, she couldn't recall how she had ended up on the ground with an injury, but mentioned that she had been shouting for Mick to turn his music down.

This led Ronnie to conclude that Mick had hurt Debbie, and in the Rovers, Ronnie squared up to him.

Mick denied any part in Debbie's accident, with his wife Lou (Farrel Hegarty) revealing that they had been in the throes of passion at the time.

As Debbie made dinner and tried to get back to normal, Ronnie returned and admitted his showdown with Mick.

Debbie downplayed the incident outside and urged Ronnie to drop the feud with Mick, but how long will it be until Debbie must face the upsetting truth that she is seriously ill?

Anyone affected by Debbie's storyline can visit Dementia UK or call its helpline on 0800 888 6678.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.