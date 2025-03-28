Earlier in the week, Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) learned that stepmum Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) was due a windfall from shares originally put forward by Daisy's father, Jenny's ex-husband Gregory.

Daisy decided not to confront Jenny, who was keeping quiet in a bid to pay off her own portion of their debt to Carla Connor (Alison King).

When Bertie Osbourne (Rufus Morgan-Smith) needed taking to the dentist while his dad, her partner Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) worked and Daisy had a hospital check-up, Daisy asked Jenny to look after the youngster.

However, Carla had ordered Jenny to use her money to secure a bank loan, and while she was distracted on the phone, Bertie wandered into Sally (Sally Dynevor) and Tim Metcalfe's (Joe Duttine) backyard to retrieve his football.

There, Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) was in the hot tub getting reacquainted with Cassie Plummer (Claire Sweeney), but they found Bertie in the water and Jenny was shaken by the close call after the little boy was brought safely inside.

A frantic Daisy rushed over and, calling Daniel, the couple took Bertie to hospital after he complained of feeling sick.

Doctors later confirmed that Bertie was absolutely fine, but Daisy was in shock and told Daniel that she couldn't bear to lose another child, with Daisy loving Bertie as her own son.

In the Rovers backroom, Daisy vented her anger at Jenny, who agreed that she had made a mistake with Bertie. But when Daisy hurled insults at her, Jenny found herself pushed to her limit.

Reminded of the tragic drowning of her own son Tom 12 years earlier, Jenny brutally claimed that she had always blamed Daisy, who was 16 at the time and had been left in charge of Tom.

Daisy was stunned and insisted that she had not been asked to look after her little brother, but Jenny was adamant in her version of events as she spoke of all the milestones she had missed with Tom.

Things got worse when Jenny made a shocking comment about the loss of Daisy's baby, and at Daniel's flat, a hurt Daisy made a secret call for help, but is she plotting revenge on Jenny?

A look over at our Coronation Street spoiler page may shed some light on this situation, as Daisy's mum Christina (Amy Robbins) is on her way back to the cobbles to cause trouble.

Anyone affected by Daisy's story can find support at Sands and call their helpline on 0808 164 3332.

