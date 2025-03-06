The source added that he will be filming his final scenes on the Cobbles this month before leaving for good, 14 years after he first joined the soap.

ITV declined to comment on this story when approached by RadioTimes.com.

While the news of the nature of his death is a new development, it had already been made public that Smith would be departing the soap in 2025.

Colson Smith as Craig Tinker on Coronation Street. ITV

The actor announced the news on social media in January this year, explaining that: "Autumn last year, I was told that Craig Tinkers time on the Cobbles is to come to end."

He added: "I've loved every single second of my 14-year stay as a resident on the greatest street in the world. I feel incredibly lucky to have grown up in, on and around Coronation Street."

At the time, a number of Colson's co-stars shared their support for him in the comments of his Instagram post, with Andy Whyment writing: "I'm still absolutely gutted and you know how much you’re gonna be missed by us all.

"But I'm also really excited for you as I know you're going to do really well, and you won’t be getting rid of me we’re friends for life now."

Lucy Fallon, who plays Bethany Platt, wrote: "Now that I've stopped crying about it, I can't wait to see you slay the day."

