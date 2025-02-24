Nephew Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) was delighted to see Julie at the Chariot Square Hotel while he was there for a tea dance.

The following morning, Julie bumped into Todd at the hotel, where Todd had just spent the night with a man he met at the event!

Julie claimed she had to rush off for a work meeting, but Todd realised too late that she had left her bag behind.

Later, Julie headed to her oblivious half-sister Eileen's (Sue Cleaver) house to pick it up.

Todd discovered Julie's secret. ITV

Before she could flee, Eileen's partner George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) arrived.

As they picked up on Julie's odd behaviour, Todd snooped in her bag, finding a collection of medications.

Eileen returned home, and Julie quietly pleaded with Todd and George to keep her secret – but not before George clocked that Julie's pills were for cancer.

Eileen was thrilled to see Julie, and Todd and George joined them for a meal in the Bistro as they caught up on local gossip.

In a private chat, though, Julie finally opened up to Todd – she has a stage 4 cancer called sarcoma, a rare tissue cancer which has now spread to her liver and lungs.

Alternative palliative treatments could give Julie an extra few months, but that was all that could be done for her.

Julie was desperate to keep Eileen in the dark, wanting to be remembered for who she used to be rather than what her illness had done to her.

But will Eileen learn the tragic truth, leading to her imminent exit?

Anyone affected by Julie's story can find support via Sarcoma UK or call their support line on freephone 0808 801 0401.

