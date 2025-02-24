Coronation Street reveals Julie Carp's shock secret in ITVX episode
*Warning: Major spoilers for Monday 24th February's episode, available on ITVX.*
*Warning: Contains spoilers for Monday's Coronation Street episode (24th February 2025), currently available to stream on ITVX.*
Julie Carp's (Katy Cavanagh) secret has been revealed in Coronation Street, following her surprise return to Weatherfield.
Nephew Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) was delighted to see Julie at the Chariot Square Hotel while he was there for a tea dance.
The following morning, Julie bumped into Todd at the hotel, where Todd had just spent the night with a man he met at the event!
Julie claimed she had to rush off for a work meeting, but Todd realised too late that she had left her bag behind.
Later, Julie headed to her oblivious half-sister Eileen's (Sue Cleaver) house to pick it up.
Before she could flee, Eileen's partner George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) arrived.
As they picked up on Julie's odd behaviour, Todd snooped in her bag, finding a collection of medications.
Eileen returned home, and Julie quietly pleaded with Todd and George to keep her secret – but not before George clocked that Julie's pills were for cancer.
Eileen was thrilled to see Julie, and Todd and George joined them for a meal in the Bistro as they caught up on local gossip.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
In a private chat, though, Julie finally opened up to Todd – she has a stage 4 cancer called sarcoma, a rare tissue cancer which has now spread to her liver and lungs.
Alternative palliative treatments could give Julie an extra few months, but that was all that could be done for her.
Julie was desperate to keep Eileen in the dark, wanting to be remembered for who she used to be rather than what her illness had done to her.
But will Eileen learn the tragic truth, leading to her imminent exit?
Anyone affected by Julie's story can find support via Sarcoma UK or call their support line on freephone 0808 801 0401.
Read more:
- Coronation Street airs Daisy Midgeley baby bombshell in ITVX episode
- 7 Coronation Street spoilers: Daisy Midgeley reveals baby daddy and Julie Carp hides a secret
- Is Coronation Street's Rob Donovan dead in ITVX hostage showdown?
- 7 Coronation Street spoilers: Rob Donovan's escape plot leaves Carla Connor in danger
- Coronation Street teases Rob's escape bid as danger looms for Carla and Lisa
- 8 Coronation Street characters who should have a huge 2025 – from Jenny Connor to Todd Grimshaw
Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.
Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Laura Denby is a Freelance Soaps writer covering all the latest news in the Dales, Cobbles and East End for Radio Times. She's a soaps nerd with a love for comedy drama, and has also written for Digital Spy, Metro UK and Yahoo UK.