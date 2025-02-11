Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) keeps her cards close to her chest as questions are asked over the father of her baby, while Abi Webster (Sally Carman-Duttine) steps up as husband Kevin (Michael Le Vell) goes into hospital.

Meanwhile, David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) faces a big decision in the wake of recent events.

Also, Cassie Plummer (Claire Sweeney) continues with her disgraceful behaviour, and Chesney Brown (Sam Aston) isn't sure what to make of new neighbour Mick Michaelis (Joe Layton)!

Read on below for all your Coronation Street spoilers for 17th - 19th February 2025.

7 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Will Rob Donovan die in escape drama amid danger for Carla Connor?

Mandy turns on Carla ITV

When Bobby Crawford (Jack Carroll) plans to see dad Rob again, Carla warns him to tread carefully.

Meanwhile, Rob calls prison guard Mandy for help, but she reveals she's been suspended because someone found out about their relationship.

Rob looming over Carla who wears a hospital gown in Coronation Street ITV

Mandy tells Carla that Rob has taken a turn for the worse, but when Carla demands to speak to a nurse, Mandy turns on her!

As the drama continues, it's already been confirmed that Carla will be held at gunpoint by raging Rob.

But soon, Rob lies motionless at the bottom of an office block stairwell.

Later, DC Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) starts an investigation into what happened to Rob. Is Rob still alive, and will Kit find out what happened?

Ryan questions Bobby. ITV

By the end of the week, DS Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers) is brought in for questioning about what happened to Rob.

And Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) overhears Bobby on the phone, agreeing to pick up some cash for somebody.

As Ryan goes into the factory after him, what is Bobby up to?

2. Julie Carp returns to Weatherfield

Todd with his aunt Julie. ITV

Debbie hands out flyers to Todd and Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) for a singles tea dance at her hotel.

After some convincing to get Billy to attend, he and Todd show up, but Billy hurries away when two men offer to buy them drinks.

George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) berates Todd for dragging widower Billy along, but Todd is distracted.

As he catches sight of someone, Todd realises it's Julie - but why is Julie back?

3. Daisy Midgeley puts off paternity reveal

Daisy looking uneasy in Coronation Street. ITV

Ryan tells Daisy it's time she paid Carla back the money she owes her, and fast.

Later, Kit and Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) put pressure on expectant mum Daisy to find out who the father of her baby is.

Kit and Daniel want answers. ITV

Daisy makes out she's still waiting to hear, but viewers know that Daisy has already seen the DNA results and resolved to keep the truth quiet.

Will the paternity be exposed?

4. Abi Webster turns a corner as Kevin Webster has surgery

Kevin's operation takes place. ITV

Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) collects Kevin for his operation, while Abi wishes him luck as she hides her annoyance at Jack's (Kyran Bowes) failure to show up.

In the hospital waiting room, the environment is too much for Abi, and she ends up sitting in the car park, tormented by thoughts of Mason Radcliffe's (Luca Toolan) final moments.

Abi struggles in the hospital. ITV

When she spots a gurney with a sheet over it, Abi is drawn towards it and she gets the shock of her life when she pulls the sheet back. What has she seen?

Kevin wakes from his surgery and is disappointed that Abi's not there, but the doctor tells Debbie, Jack and Kevin that the operation was successful.

Debbie later reveals that she's booked Abi to see a therapist, which she's paying for, while Sally (Sally Dynevor) and Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) visit Kevin in hospital.

Jack with Kevin and Debbie. ITV

He insists Abi needs him and tries to discharge himself, but Sally orders him back to bed.

Abi attends her first therapy session and is surprised to bump into a familiar face.

Soon, Abi heads home and tells Kevin that her session went well, and now it's her turn to look after him.

5. Decision time for David Platt as Max Turner's safety is on the line

Will David take Andy's offer? ITV

After a difficult day, David receives more bad news from Nick Tilsley (Ben Price), but how will he react?

David meets with Andy in the Rovers, where Andy offers him another dodgy job. Will David take the offer?

David and Shona (Julia Goulding) visit Max Turner (Paddy Bever) in prison and reveal they've applied for him to be moved to a prison in Scotland to secure his safety from Harvey Gaskell (Will Mellor).

Max isn't convinced he'll ever be safe, but will their plan work?

And as for David, what will he do next?

6. Cassie Plummer takes advantage again

Ken and scheming Cassie in Coronation Street ITV

Cassie takes a delivery of two air fryers. She hides one in the hallway and shows the other one to Ken Barlow (William Roache), making out that it was his idea to buy it.

Cassie uploads pictures of it onto an auction site and marks it 'For Sale'.

Will she ever be caught out?

7. Mick Michaelis leaves Chesney Brown wary

Chesney is wary. ITV

Lou Michaelis (Farrel Hegarty) introduces Mick to Gemma (Dolly-Rose Campbell) and Chesney, and Ches helps Mick move their furniture into their new house.

The men soon find Gemma and Lou having fun together, but all hell breaks loose when Mick admits to breaking Lou's late nan's vase, causing a huge row.

With their new neighbours' relationship on the rocks, Gemma urges Chesney to speak to Mick and help smooth things over.

Later, Mick tells Chesney he recognises him from somewhere, but Ches is none the wiser.

Mick claims he knows Chesney from the market where he used to sell dog collars.

Then George confronts Mick over his loud music, and while Ches steps in and Mick agrees to turn it down, Chesney is left wary.

Are he and Gemma about to be in new neighbour hell for the long haul?

