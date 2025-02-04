Gemma Winter-Brown (Dolly-Rose Campbell) befriends newcomer Lou Michaelis (Farrel Hegarty), as Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) hopes to win back Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon).

Finally, Cassie Plummer (Claire Sweeney) makes a confession to Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson).

Read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers for 10th - 14th February 2025.

7 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Kit Green and Shona Platt make shock discoveries over the fire

Kevin has something to show Shona and Nick. ITV

Kevin shows Shona and Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) the CCTV footage of the arsonist.

Shona is horrified, but as she quickly covers, what has she spotted?

Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) pressures Kit to release David from police custody, pointing out they have no evidence to suggest he started the fire.

Nick later apologises to David for suspecting him, while Kit interviews Leanne and goes over all the evidence that leads towards her starting the blaze.

Leanne admits it looks bad, but insists she is innocent.

Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) reveals that Leanne has yet to be charged, as some new evidence has come to light and they're waiting on forensics.

But when Kit reads the report from forensics, he is left shocked at the results. What has Kit found out?

2. David Platt gets a dodgy new offer

Will David take Andy's offer? ITV

Andy slips David £2k for his part in the robbery, and offers to involve him in a much bigger job he has lined up. Will David take Andy up on this?

As the week continues, Andy talks David through the details of the next robbery, but it's clear that David still hasn't made his mind up.

When Nick has his own proposition for David, what will he say and how will David respond?

Will David end up on the wrong side of the law thanks to Andy?

3. Rob Donovan plots his escape amid transplant drama

Mandy and Rob kissing in prison. ITV

Prison guard Mandy collects Rob from his cell, checks he still wants to go ahead with his plan and kisses him passionately.

After a call from the hospital, Carla Connor (Alison King) tells Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers) that Rob has had an allergic reaction to some antibiotics, and that he's been rushed to hospital.

Lisa and Rob. ITV

When Carla visits Rob there, Mandy tells her the consultant needs a word. Carla heads off, and Mandy uncuffs Rob. Will the pair make a run for it together?

The following day, Carla panics when she receives an email confirming that Rob is a suitable match for the transplant, and the operations will take place tomorrow!

Rob is soon back in prison once more. ITV

Carla drops the bombshell on Rob when she visits him in prison, so it seems his earlier escape attempt has failed.

But when the doctor reveals a delay with Carla's operation, she worries her brother is going to back out.

What will Rob do next?

4. Mason Radcliffe's funeral triggers Abi Webster's trauma amid Kevin Webster's test results

Characters gather for Mason's funeral in Coronation Street. ITV

Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine), Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King), Dylan Wilson (Liam McCheyne), Betsy Swain (Sydney Martin), Lisa, Liam Connor (Charlie Wrenshall) and Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) watch as Mason Radcliffe's (Luca Toolan) coffin is loaded into the hearse.

Abi heads over to join them, but as she glances round, she flees. Later, Abi tells Dr Gaddas (Christine Mackie) about her hallucinations. Can the doctor help her?

Abi is struggling. ITV

The next day, Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor) accompanies Kevin to his appointment, and the consultant confirms his diagnosis of testicular cancer and explains that he needs an operation.

Kev hurries out, while Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) lets herself into his house and finds something burning in the oven, the smoke alarm going off and Abi suffering a flashback.

Kevin receives his diagnosis. ITV

Debbie later finds Abi panicking over cooking a Valentine's meal for Kev, and Debbie tries to help her with an idea.

As Kevin shares his illness news with son Jack (Kyran Bowes), can Abi support her family? And will she get the help she desperately needs?

Anyone affected by Abi's story can find support on PTSD via Mind.

For help and support on testicular cancer, visit Macmillan.

5. Gemma Winter-Brown befriends new neighbour Lou Michaelis

Gemma and Lou make friends. ITV

Gemma is amused to see Lou giving Aadi Alahan (Adam Hussain) a hard time over the price of some nighttime pull-ups.

Then Lou recognises Gemma as a mum from Bessie Street school, and she calls in at The Rovers to persuade Gemma to join her for a drink.

As the week continues, Chesney Brown (Sam Aston) gifts Gemma with some Valentine's cakes, before telling her he thinks he's spotted the silver van again.

Gemma and Chesney in Coronation Street. ITV

Gemma explains that Lou and her husband Mick (Joe Layton) are moving into Mawdsley Street, and she's arranged to meet them for a drink.

Where will this new acquaintance lead? Coronation Street has already confirmed Mick and Lou as the soap's newest 'nightmare neighbours', so could Mick be the owner of the van that's been causing Ches so much bother?

6. Daniel Osbourne reaches out to Bethany Platt

Daniel tries his luck again. ITV

Daniel calls at Sarah Platt's (Tina O'Brien) flat, hoping to convince Bethany not to leave for her new job in London.

After Daniel's major betrayal, which has left him wondering if he's the father of ex-girlfriend Daisy Midgeley's (Charlotte Jordan) baby, can Bethany ever forgive him?

7. Cassie Plummer makes love confession as lonely Leanne Battersby struggles

Steve is looking confused! ITV

When Cassie admits to Leanne that she really likes Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson), Leanne urges Cassie to go for it.

As Leanne watches all the happy Valentine's couples, she drowns her sorrows in the pub.

Will Cassie tell Steve how she feels, or will he discover her secret drugging of Ken Barlow (William Roache)?

And what's next for lonely Leanne?

Read more:

