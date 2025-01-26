Coronation Street spoilers as dates and suspects confirmed for devastating Platt house explosion
The ITV soap is pulling no punches with a big fiery stunt.
A devastating inferno is to hit Coronation Street in early February with multiple lives in danger.
The ITV soap has released first-look images and details about the much-anticipated fiery disaster to hit the Platt house next week (starting Monday 3rd February 2025).
Of course, the disaster will hit David Platt (Jack P. Shepherd) and wife Shona (Julia Goulding) the hardest, but they won't be the only individuals to be caught up in the blaze.
Monday 3rd February's episode will begin with the family gathered in the Bistro for the birthday of Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien). Still, children Hope Stape (Isabella Flanagan), Ruby Dobbs (Billie Naylor), Lily Platt (Brooke Malonie) and Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) decide to secretly head back to the Platt house to perform and live-stream a seance.
Thankfully, Toyah Habeeb (Georgia Taylor) spots the kids on a live stream and notices matches in the shot and so heads to stop them.
However, a problem emerges when a troubled Abi Webster (Sally Carman-Duttine) spots Toyah going into No. 8 and is furious about Toyah reporting her to social services so heads inside to confront her.
With her PTSD symptoms at an all-time high, Abi attacks Toyah and leaves her unconscious before leaving the house.
As the blaze grows in size, soon Nick Tilsley (Ben Price), Shona and Max Turner (Paddy Bever) head inside to save whoever is in the house.
Will everyone make it out okay?
The more frightening detail that will emerge following the disaster that leaves multiple lives at risk, however, is that it was arson and numerous residents will be suspects in committing the terrifying act.
Yet, only one person is the true arsonist, who viewers will see as a mysterious hooded figure pushing a petrol-soaked rag through Number 8's letterbox.
Abi, following her unstable behaviour and her attack on Toyah, will no doubt be one of the people to be suspected.
However, Toyah's estranged and spiralling sister Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) will be seen furious at the world and drunkenly staggering around the street - could she have taken another form of revenge?
Finally, David himself will no doubt draw suspicion, as his feud with Harvey Gaskell (Will Mellor) has ramped up and placed his family in danger in recent weeks.
Has Harvey ordered the arson attack against David? Or has David acted rashly to try and get some money to pay the crime boss off?
Let the theories commence!
Authors
Lewis Knight is the Trends Editor for Radio Times, covering trending titles from TV, Film and more. He previously worked at The Mirror in TV, Film, and Showbiz coverage alongside work on SEO. Alongside his past work in advertising, he possesses a BSc in Psychology and an MA in Film Studies.