Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford) has hard evidence on Cassie Plummer (Claire Sweeney), while Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) comes face-to-face with someone from a dark time in her life.

Also, Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) turns to Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) for a surprise fling!

Finally, why have the police come calling for Chesney Brown (Sam Aston)?

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 27th - 31st January 2025.

6 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Shona Platt in danger as she's trapped in a van

Shona's in trouble! ITV

Shona leaves the house, unaware that she's being watched by a man in a van. The van drives off at high speed, and Shona's phone lies in the gutter.

Shona is trapped in the back of the vehicle and she bangs on the door and shouts for help, but nobody hears her.

In the café, David is shocked to hear that Shona didn't arrive for work.

Panicking, David heads to the police station and tells Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) that first the dog was run over, and now Shona is missing, and he suspects Harvey Gaskell (Will Mellor) is behind it after David stole his robbery money.

David turns to an old pal. ITV

David insists on finding somewhere else to stay, knowing that Harvey is more likely to come after him. He tells Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) that unless he can pay Harvey back, his whole family is in danger.

David then realises the only way to raise the cash is to get rid of the house, and he meets up with fellow ex-prisoner Andy, telling him he desperately needs a favour.

What is David planning, and will Shona be found in time?

2. Abi Webster's new shock amid troubling hallucinations and Kevin's cancer diagnosis

Abi is shaken up. ITV

Kevin reveals he's got testicular cancer, and Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) is shocked. Abi is worried sick, but tries to be positive.

Abi tells Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) that Mason Radcliffe's (Luca Toolan) death has reignited her grief for son Seb Franklin (Harry Visinoni), and now she's fearing for Kevin's health too.

Abi stares at her reflection in a window, and sees Seb staring back at her.

At home, Abi makes out she's tired and Kev is concerned when she heads to bed early.

Harry Visinoni has reprised his role as Seb for Abi's emotional storyline. ITV

The following day, Abi has young son Alfie in the car as she drives to collect Kevin from his ultrasound. But she has another panic attack when she sees the spot where Mason lay dying.

Transfixed, Abi gets out of the car, and imagines herself cradling Seb's body.

Overwhelmed by guilt and terror, Abi rushes off, and Kevin is surprised to find his sister Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) and not Abi in the hospital waiting room.

Kevin returns home to find Abi curled up on the sofa, and tells her he'll get the scan results in a few weeks. When he offers to pick Alfie up from the childminder, Abi stares at him aghast.

Abi gets another shock. ITV

Debbie, meanwhile, confides in Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan) that she's worried for Abi's mental state and Alfie's safety.

When Abi later finds Kev sat with a social worker, she's stunned, and angrily assumes Debbie has reported her.

But is Abi right to suspect her sister-in-law?

3. Tracy Barlow confronts Cassie Plummer

Tracy accuses Cassie. ITV

At No. 1, Cassie slips antihistamine into Ken's cup of tea, and later, Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) and Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) call in to find Ken looking rather peaky.

When Ken opens his bank account, he's confused to see some unusual transactions, and when Tracy takes a look, she confronts Cassie over a transaction for hair products and accuses her of stealing from Ken.

But Ken believes Cassie is innocent and asks her to move in full-time! Delighted, Cassie accepts, while Steve and Amy are horrified.

When Cassie tells mum Evelyn Plummer (Maureen Lipman) that she's moving in with Ken as he needs round-the-clock care, Evelyn is suspicious.

Amy warns Steve to keep his misgivings about Cassie to himself, or he might end up homeless. But with Daniel already onto Cassie and having warned Adam about the drugging, will she be exposed?

4. Amy Barlow's unwelcome blast from the past

Amy is stunned. ITV

Amy gets ready to leave for a party, but when she arrives at the venue, she is shocked to see Eric Sandford (Craig Cheetham), the father of her rapist, Aaron (James Craven).

Aaron was last seen in June 2023, when he left Weatherfield after finally seeming to accept he did not have Amy's consent for sex earlier that year.

Eric had initially backed his son all the way and launched a libel case against Amy, which was eventually dropped.

How will Eric react to seeing Amy, and will she overcome this unwelcome reminder of her ordeal?

If you have been affected by the topics raised in Amy's story, you can find help and support by visiting The Schools Consent Project and Rape Crisis, and by calling Rape Crisis's 23/7 support line on 0808 500 2222.

5. Passion for Leanne Battersby and Steve McDonald

Leanne is embarrassed. ITV

Leanne is mortified when she must wear a hi-vis jacket and deal with being heckled by teens while picking up litter.

Annoyed, Leanne storms into the Bistro and demands Toyah Habeeb (Georgia Taylor) serve her a glass of champagne.

Nick then arrives with son Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan), and as the week goes on, Leanne is downcast as she's found by Steve, who invites her to No. 1 for a drink.

Steve and Leanne reminisce over a bottle of wine, and Steve fails to notice when his phone buzzes with an urgent message from Amy...

Steve assures Leanne that she means the world to Sam, and that bond will never be broken. When Leanne kisses him, Steve kisses her back passionately!

Could this be the start of something, or is it just a drunken mistake?

6. Police drama for Chesney Brown

Chesney and Gemma's bubble is burst. ITV

Gemma Winter-Brown (Dolly-Rose Campbell) is thrilled when Chesney pays off the last of their bills with Les Battersby's (Bruce Jones) compensation money, and says he's booked them a holiday in Alicante.

In the Rovers, Gemma's mum Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) finally announces her engagement to Dev, and the family are delighted for them as they raise a toast.

But later at home, the police arrive and Ches is taken to the station to be interviewed.

Gemma masks her anxiety, but what is going on?

