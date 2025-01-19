Coronation Street spoilers as villain Rob Donovan set for steamy prison affair storyline
The Rob Donovan storyline is only set to take another dramatic turn.
Since Rob Donovan (Marc Baylis) returned to Coronation Street just last month, there's been plenty of drama in store for the imprisoned character.
Behind bars for the murder of Tina McIntyre (Michelle Keegan) back in 2014, Rob came back onto our screens as part of his sister Carla Connor's (Alison King) wider kidney transplant story.
But things are set to get steamy for Rob as it's been reported that the character will be caught up in a love affair with a prison guard. According to The Sun, former Shameless actress Rebecca Atkinson will play the prison officer in question, Mandy.
The affair is described by the paper's source as "a much-needed risqué plotline," adding that viewers "will have to wait and see whether or not Mandy gets caught by prison bosses."
ITV declined to comment when approached by RadioTimes.com.
Atkinson is best known for playing Karen Maguire in Shameless from 2004 to 2013, having also gone on to star in River City, Flatmates and Silent Witness.
Rob's unexpected return to the soap has already taken a dramatic turn after last week's episodes saw him stage a dramatic hostage situation with fellow prisoner Matty Radcliffe (Seamus McGoff).
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Pulling out a knife and grabbing a prison guard, Matty was eventually intercepted by Rob who appeared to save the day and, in the process, redeem his image for his son Bobby (Jack Carroll).
But as ever the cunning character, it was revealed that Rob had orchestrated the whole potentially life-threatening scenario, pointing to a much wider game plan.
As to whether or not his dalliances with Mandy are all part of it, we'll just have to wait and see. Something tells us, though, that Rob won't be spending time on building a romantic connection unless it benefits him on a bigger scale so there very well could be some more high-stakes prison scenes on the cards.
Read more:
- 8 Coronation Street characters who should have a huge 2025 – from Jenny Connor to Todd Grimshaw
- Coronation Street airs distressing aftermath of Mason Radcliffe's murder in ITVX edition
- Coronation Street's Luca Toolan on Mason's shock death and importance of knife crime story
- Coronation Street 2025 preview: 12 spoilers for the year ahead
- Coronation Street star confirms she's quit amid spate of exits
- Coronation Street's Colson Smith breaks silence on when he was told about Craig Tinker's axing
Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.
Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Morgan Cormack is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering everything drama-related on TV and streaming. She previously worked at Stylist as an Entertainment Writer. Alongside her past work in content marketing and as a freelancer, she possesses a BA in English Literature.