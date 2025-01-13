Coronation Street airs dark Rob Donovan twist in ITVX release
Warning: major spoilers for Monday 13th January's episode available on ITVX.
There was a fresh shock in store alongside Rob Donovan's (Marc Baylis) unexpected return to Coronation Street in the latest instalment of the ITV soap.
With Rob's sister Carla Connor (Alison King) currently in hospital in need of another kidney transplant, his son Bobby Crawford (Jack Carroll) put a plan into action.
Determined to persuade Rob to get tested as a donor, Bobby returned to the prison, while Carla's other nephew, Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott), visited her and tried to boost her spirits ahead of a procedure that would allow her to have dialysis at home.
But while Ryan realised that Bobby had lied to him about his whereabouts, Bobby was back at the prison, where Rob informed him that he had done some soul-searching, and he now wanted to help Carla.
The problem was, Rob knew full well that Carla would not be willing to accept this.
The day took a dramatic turn when fellow prisoner Matty Radcliffe (Seamus McGoff), jailed after his part in murdering younger brother Mason (Luca Toolan), pulled out a knife and grabbed a prison guard.
Matty threatened her life, angry over his own visitor being a no-show. But when Rob stepped in to calm the situation, Matty redirected his attention towards Bobby.
Back at the hospital, Carla's partner, DS Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers) found out about the hostage situation, forcing Ryan to reveal that Bobby was likely in danger at the prison.
Rob continued to appeal to Matty that, like him, he can find peace and support through God. As the tense stand-off escalated, Rob pinned Matty against the wall, allowing staff to put a stop to the chaos.
Bobby later told Carla that Rob had saved his life, that his dad had changed and that he was offering up his kidney. Carla refused to believe that Rob was genuine, and certainly didn't want his kidney!
Meanwhile, as Matty headed into isolation, Rob remarked that the lad had put on a great performance earlier, revealing to viewers that the hostage drama had been staged and that Rob was the mastermind. What's his game plan?
