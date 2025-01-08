The character was stabbed by his brothers, Matty (Harry Lowbridge) and Logan (Seamus McGoff), and Abi Webster (Sally Carman-Duttine) was by Mason's side as paramedics rushed him to hospital.

Abi, and Mason's girlfriend Betsy Swain (Sydney Martin), were broken when Mason's death was confirmed, but Abi pretended she was perfectly fine in the aftermath, despite husband Kevin Webster's (Michael Le Vell) concerns.

Abi is traumatised. ITV

However, we soon saw Abi become fixated on the equally violent murder of her son Seb Franklin (Harry Visinoni).

Dylan Wilson (Liam McCheyne), meanwhile, confessed to dad Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) that he brought the knife to the scene of the crime, and it was his weapon used by the Radcliffes.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Trainee paramedic Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey) revealed that the hoax ambulance call had delayed them reaching Mason on time, and a guilt-ridden Joseph Brown (William Flanagan) overheard.

Joseph went straight to the police station and told step-uncle DC Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) that he made the call.

Joseph's parents, Chesney (Sam Aston) and Gemma (Dolly-Rose Campbell), were horrified, but it turned out his cousin Hope Dobbs (Isabella Flanagan) had been the instigator.

The family awaited the consequences for Joseph, while Sean reported Dylan to the police and he was promptly arrested, suspected of Mason's murder.

Dylan admitted to carrying the blade, but told Kit that Matty and Logan were responsible for Mason's terrible fate.

With investigations ongoing, Dylan would be bailed, and was likely to face serious punishment for his actions.

How will those most affected by Mason's demise cope with what happened? And will Matty and Logan face justice?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.