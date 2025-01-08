As reported by The Sun, Jordan said of her departure: "My time at Coronation Street is something I’ll always cherish. It’s been a privilege to be part of a wonderful institution with even more wonderful colleagues who have taught me so much.

"After a brilliant four years for Daisy, it’s time for me to start a new chapter and explore other opportunities."

Charlotte Jordan as Daisy Midgeley in Coronation Street. ITV

Daisy has had numerous high-profile storylines over the years, and Jordan's work on Coronation Street saw her win the British Soap Award for Best Dramatic Performance in 2023, for Daisy's stalking storyline.

While Helen Worth, who played Gail Platt on Coronation Street since 1974, left the soap at Christmas, a number of other cast exits have also been announced.

Craig Tinker star Colson Smith, Eileen Grimshaw star Sue Cleaver, Mason Radcliffe star Luca Toolan and Debbie Webster star Sue Devaney are all either quitting the soap or their characters are being written out.

Smith has revealed that he was told his character was being axed in autumn 2024, adding: "I've loved every single second of my 14-year stay as a resident on the greatest street in the world. I feel incredibly lucky to have grown up in, on and around Coronation Street.

"I've learnt pretty much everything about life from the people who call it home. I'm excited to play out the exit story for our Craigy.

"For me, this is just the end of the beginning. I genuinely can't wait to see what chapter two has in store for me. Long live the cobbles!"

