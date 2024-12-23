The drama centred around the return of Nick (Ben Price) to the Bistro and he was keen to catch up on the business' performance.

But when he sat down with his former partner Leanne, he discover a fair wedge of money was being moved out of the business account - and neither could account for who was getting it.

When Toyah arrived at the Bistro for a catch-up, she was disturbed to see the police there waiting for her, arresting her on suspicion of stealing the cash herself.

Toyah was pretty bewildered by the accusation and insisted she was innocent but when she got to the police station she found out she'd been set up when the police discovered the password was "Rose2001", a reference to her dead child.

Immediately, Toyah clocked what had happened and worked out her sister was behind the cruel scam.

But when she went to the Bistro to confront Leanne, Toyah found Nick and her sister together, firm in that they didn't want Toyah anywhere near them or their business.

Toyah was positively hurt – but it was all an act as she was in her hotel room, she got a knock at the door from Nick.

The pair kissed and spoke about how good at acting they are before eventually turning attentions to Leanne.

Toyah declared "war" against her sister – is it over between the sisters? Or is it only just beginning?

