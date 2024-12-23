Coronation Street's Leanne declares war after Toyah betrayal
The sisters are further apart than ever.
*Warning: Coronation Street spoilers ahead*
Toyah Habeeb (played by Georgia Taylor) and Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) have been tense for months, but it seems like their relationship is beyond repair in the latest episode of Coronation Street.
The drama centred around the return of Nick (Ben Price) to the Bistro and he was keen to catch up on the business' performance.
But when he sat down with his former partner Leanne, he discover a fair wedge of money was being moved out of the business account - and neither could account for who was getting it.
When Toyah arrived at the Bistro for a catch-up, she was disturbed to see the police there waiting for her, arresting her on suspicion of stealing the cash herself.
Toyah was pretty bewildered by the accusation and insisted she was innocent but when she got to the police station she found out she'd been set up when the police discovered the password was "Rose2001", a reference to her dead child.
Immediately, Toyah clocked what had happened and worked out her sister was behind the cruel scam.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
But when she went to the Bistro to confront Leanne, Toyah found Nick and her sister together, firm in that they didn't want Toyah anywhere near them or their business.
Toyah was positively hurt – but it was all an act as she was in her hotel room, she got a knock at the door from Nick.
The pair kissed and spoke about how good at acting they are before eventually turning attentions to Leanne.
Toyah declared "war" against her sister – is it over between the sisters? Or is it only just beginning?
Read more:
- Coronation Street spoilers: Your day-by-day guide for Christmas and New Year as Gail exits
- Coronation Street airs Rowan trial outcome amid Leanne scheme in ITVX episode
- 6 Coronation Street spoilers: Kit Green seizes control as Shona Platt is caught up in Debbie Webster mystery
- Coronation Street to 'kill off' fan-favourite character 40 years after debut
- Coronation Street Christmas 2024 preview as Helen Worth's Gail Platt exits soap for good
Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.
Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Helen Daly is the Associate Editor for Radio Times, overseeing new initiatives and commercial projects for the brand. She was previously Deputy TV Editor at a national publication. She has a BA in English Literature and an MA in Media & Journalism from Newcastle University.