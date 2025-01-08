With the Platt matriarch gone and several other characters on their way out in 2025, we've been brainstorming who ought to be in the spotlight among those left behind.

There are a fair few who need a storyline of their own, or at least deserve some further screen time in contrast to recent years.

So, while you catch your breath after Corrie's recent harrowing scenes, let's take a look at those we feel should have a big year in 2025.

8 Coronation Street characters who should have a huge 2025

1. Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews)

Jenny Connor in Coronation Street. ITV

Rovers landlady Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) has had a quieter time of late, relegated to serving the pub's regulars and supporting soon-to-depart stepdaughter Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) as she comes to terms with her pregnancy and baby daddy drama.

But we think it's about time Jenny, who this year marks 39 years since her very first appearance, got her own storyline.

Since being held hostage by killer Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce), and her and Daisy's devious plan to use Carla Connor's (Alison King) cash to buy back the Rovers, Jenny hasn't had much else to do but pull pints.

Let's see her branch out into the community, share more scenes with surrogate mother Rita Tanner (Barbara Knox) and carry a plot of her very own.

2. Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson)

Steve and Cassie. ITV

Another steady presence on the cobbles for decades, Steve (Simon Gregson) is a dab hand at providing comedy value amongst the darker stories.

But as delightful as these moments are, we want something more from him – and we've seen Gregson carry big, emotional plots before, such as Steve's poignant battle with depression.

In recent times, he was forced to endure a split from wife Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford), leaving him somewhat stuck living with father-in-law Ken (William Roache) amid several failed attempts to find love again.

With Steve's one-time fling Cassie Plummer (Claire Sweeney) drugging Ken in order to stay in his life as a carer, wouldn't it be refreshing if Steve, of all characters, was involved in exposing Cassie's crime? We just want to see more of Steve outside of his usual antics.

3. Mary Taylor (Patti Clare)

Patti Clare as Mary Taylor. ITV

Patti Clare's lovable Mary has had her share of trauma and heartbreak, but now she's largely around for our entertainment. We're not complaining – we love Mary. But this is exactly why we want to see Coronation Street expand her role.

She's got her job at the florists, and her friendship group is tight-knit; but Mary's scenes are few and far between, while many other characters take on every plot twist going.

Brian has been smitten with Mary for a long while now, but there has been no progression there. Why not give hopeless romantic Mary the love declaration she deserves, or bring back her grandson, little George Appleton?

Things didn't go well when Mary reconnected with selfish son Jude (Paddy Wallace). Is there more to explore there? The possibilities for Mary stretch way beyond flower arranging and drinks in the pub.

4. Brian Packham (Peter Gunn)

Peter Gunn as Brian Packham in Coronation Street. ITV

We've already revealed our wish to see Brian (Peter Gunn) and Mary couple up, but there's also no reason why Kabin owner Brian can't have his own time to shine.

His role as boss to Rita has been telly gold – who didn't let out a belly laugh when, last year, Brian asked clueless Rita if she felt her gender identity was being respected. Brian never intends to be funny, so more of these moments would be welcome – but that's not all we want for him.

One of his best scenes saw Brian sensitively help grieving Abi Webster (Sally Carman-Duttine) write a victim impact statement after the murder of her son Seb (Harry Visinoni).

Brian's gentle nature should be put to use on a regular basis, in much the same way Roy Cropper's (David Neilson) wisdom helps those around him.

5. Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce)

Todd is getting romance at last! ITV

First things first, we have already been promised a new man for Todd (Gareth Pierce) this year, with producer Kate Brooks revealing: "He’s been single for donkey’s years and he’s fantastic. This new relationship will come with its own tests and trials, but I’m eager to explore the Grimshaws a bit more."

As mum Eileen (Sue Cleaver) will be making her exit in 2025, the exploration of this family unit surely means the focus will be on Todd as a character in his own right. Hooray!

Pierce played a brilliant supporting role in the late Paul Foreman's (Peter Ash) battle with Motor Neurone Disease, and has surely earned his own storyline at last.

6. Alya Nazir (Sair Khan)

Alya's work is a worry for her. ITV

Alya (played by Sair Khan) is now dating Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson), and her career seems to be going from strength to strength. But upcoming scenes will see her grow increasingly uncomfortable with working on the defence of murderer Matty Radcliffe (Harry Lowbridge).

Alya confides in Adam that she's thinking of quitting her job, wanting to put her morals first. And we hope this is a sign of things to come for Alya.

She has always been an outspoken, moral character, and has played vital supporting roles in other people's narratives. Will we see more of Alya's mindset in 2025, taking her away from the sidelines?

7. Izzy Armstrong (Cherylee Houston)

Cherylee Houston as Izzy Armstrong in Coronation Street. ITV

Other than getting on the wrong side of boss Carla, Izzy's (Cherylee Houston) presence is mostly tied to Underworld factory. Previously, Izzy was at the centre of a compelling story about chronic pain as she used marijuana as pain relief.

But it's been years since this was revisited, and those suffering with chronic pain and the health conditions that cause it know that it's an ongoing issue.

Let's see Izzy discussing how she's faring with this, alongside more of the lighter themes she's been involved in of late. Her presence shouldn't ever be limited to making up the numbers of Carla's staff.

8. Michael Bailey (Ryan Russell)

It's been four years since Michael (Ryan Russell) discovered he had been duped into thinking he had fathered baby girl Tianna, producing Russell's finest performance. Since then, the character became a dad for real, and gained a big role at Underworld.

But after a short-lived romance with barmaid Glenda Shuttleworth (Jodie Prenger) last year, Michael was back on the sidelines.

We rather liked seeing him matched with Glenda, and although her feud with brother George (Tony Maudsley) put Michael off due to her behaviour, she soon got over herself – so, can't she have another chance?

Failing that, it's high time Michael had a focus outside of family and his career. Please, Corrie, give him a journey of his own!

