With Lauren Bolton's (Cait Fitton) baby son Frankie poorly in hospital, Dee-Dee has been torn over the situation, knowing that her unborn child would be Frankie's half-sibling through evil Joel Deering (Calum Lill).

Knowing that Frankie needs a bone marrow donor, Lauren was upset when Dee-Dee revealed her pregnancy, only to add that she was having a termination that very week.

As the ITV soap continued, Lauren learned that Frankie's diagnosis was now certain - he has aplastic anaemia.

Despite doctors intending to find a donor, Lauren wanted action to be taken much sooner, telling boyfriend Max Turner (Paddy Bever) that Dee-Dee's baby would have been Frankie's best chance.

However, Lauren had now accepted that she couldn't force Dee-Dee to go ahead with the pregnancy, and Dee-Dee was supported by her brother Michael (Ryan Russell) ahead of her appointment.

But first, Dee-Dee was determined to help Lauren in the only other way she felt she could - by meeting with Joel's parents, Gus (Chris Garner) and Anthea (Carol Royle).

At the flat, Dee-Dee was suffering with morning sickness as she tried to convince Gus and Anthea to back off with the custody battle for Frankie. But they soon worked out she was pregnant when her nausea continued to get the better of her.

Dee-Dee's dad, Ed (Trevor Michael Georges), also learned the news, and promised to support his daughter whatever she decided.

She insisted she was sure about having an abortion, and later, Dee-Dee told Anthea and Gus that she wouldn't dream of gifting them with another grandchild after their vile behaviour.

But, visiting Lauren at the hospital, Dee-Dee explained that she hadn't gone through with the termination. She planned to have the baby so that they can test as a match for Frankie, and Lauren was overjoyed.

With Lauren's plea hearing for Joel's murder due to take place soon, she was keen to get the donor tests arranged, and she insisted to Dee-Dee that she wouldn't give up the fight against the Deerings.

When Dee-Dee told Ed and Michael her decision, they assumed that she was ready to be a mother - but in fact, she announced that she will be giving the child up for adoption.

Will Dee-Dee have a change of heart, or is her mind made up once and for all?

