This news was first reported by The Sun, with the publication noting that Ellis is only expected to be joining Coronation Street in a guest capacity for a few episodes.

Ellis left Hollyoaks after her character was killed off, being crushed by a tree branch which fell during a major storm.

Jessica Ellis. Karwai Tang/WireImage

In Coronation Street, Lauren is currently on trial for the murder of Joel Deering, and we already know that Brie will be seen purposefully antagonising her in prison, saying baby Frankie would be better off without her.

The soap has recently seen a number of cast departures announced, while two major stars have already left - Gail Platt star Helen Worth and Mason Radcliffe star Luca Toolan.

Viewers are now waiting to see how Craig Tinker's character Colson Smith, Sue Cleaver's Eileen Grimshaw, Sue Devaney's Debbie Webster and Charlotte Jordan's Daisy Midgeley will all be leaving the soap.

The most recently announced departure has been Jordan's, who said: "My time at Coronation Street is something I’ll always cherish. It’s been a privilege to be part of a wonderful institution with even more wonderful colleagues who have taught me so much.

"After a brilliant four years for Daisy, it’s time for me to start a new chapter and explore other opportunities."

