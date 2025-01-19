An insider told The Sun: "Simon Gregson signed a new contract in December to stay on the show. He’s a soap legend so Corrie without him is unthinkable."

ITV declined to comment when approached by RadioTimes.com.

Gregson has played the role of Steve since 1989 and although he did take an extended break back in 2015, he has been a mainstay in Coronation Street for decades now.

William Roache as Ken Barlow, Simon Gregson as Steve McDonald and Claire Sweeney as Cassie Plummer in Coronation Street. ITV

The news will undoubtedly be a welcome relief for fans who have had to bid farewell (or prepare) to for a raft of characters recently, including Helen Worth, who played Gail Platt on Coronation Street since 1974, and left the soap at Christmas.

Similarly, Craig Tinker star Colson Smith, Eileen Grimshaw star Sue Cleaver, Mason Radcliffe star Luca Toolan and Debbie Webster star Sue Devaney are all either quitting the soap or their characters are being written out.

Charlotte Jordan, who has played the role of Daisy Midgeley since 2020, has also revealed that she will be leaving the cast this year.

It's not all bad news, as demonstrated by Gregson's own contract renewal news. It's also been reported that both Sally Dynevor and Michael Le Vell – who play Sally Metcalfe and Kevin Webster respectively – have signed new one-year contracts.

The longest-running star of the show, William Roache, has also reportedly signed a new contract.

With the ongoing cast news, there's been speculation that the soap is in "crisis" but more recently, Andrew Whyment, best known for playing Kirk Sutherland, denied such allegations.

Taking to Instagram, Whyment wrote: "There is a story about @coronationstreet in the press nearly every day at the moment.

"I’d just like to say that the show is not on its knees and there is most certainly not a cast revolt as one article has said."

He added: "Please don’t believe everything you read, I for at least one cast member am extremely happy and feel very grateful to still be working on Coronation Street."

