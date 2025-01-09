The Sun reports that Sally Dynevor and Michael La Vell have signed new one-year contracts with the ITV soap to continue playing their classic former married characters Sally Metcalfe and Kevin Webster, respectively.

A source told the paper: "Fans will be delighted to find out that despite all the exits on the cobbles, two of the show’s biggest stars have committed to another year on the soap.

"Both Michael and Sally jumped at the chance to stay and bosses were really happy about it!"

ITV declined to comment on cast contracts when approached by RadioTimes.com.

Kevin and his family are set to be at the centre of a flurry of major storylines under new producer Kate Brooks, with Kevin himself set to deal with a testicular cancer diagnosis.

At the same time, Kevin's wife Abi (Sally Carman) faces mental health struggles in the wake of witnessing the fatal stabbing of teen Mason Radcliffe (Luca Toolan).

It has also been reported that Kevin's fan-favourite sister Debbie (Sue Devaney) is set to be diagnosed with dementia and be written out of the soap in 2026 when the character is killed off.

The ITV soap is also due to introduce Kevin and Debbie's long-unseen younger brother Carl in upcoming episodes as his older siblings face health crises.

These changes come after the recent news that Colson Smith is being written out of his role as PC Craig Tinker, while actress Charlotte Jordan has quit her role as popular barmaid Daisy Midgeley.

Elsewhere, Sue Cleaver is leaving her role as Eileen Grimshaw after 25 years with the soap, which comes following the recent exit of her long-time nemesis Gail Rodwell (Helen Worth) after 50 years on-screen.

However, fans can look forward to the return of Katy Cavanagh as Eileen's half-sister Julie Carp in the run-up to her exit.

Finally, Maureen Lipman is to be written out of the soap this week as her character Evelyn Plummer is set to only appear on a recurring basis for short stints.

