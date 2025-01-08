Cavanagh has already begun filming, and Julie will arrive in Weatherfield on 21st February 21st, ahead of Sue's exit storyline in late spring.

Cavanagh said of her return: "It is exciting to dust off Julie’s quirky wardrobe again and an absolute joy to step back onto the cobbles.

"Julie is so much fun, I’ve missed her."

Katy Cavanagh as Julie Carp in Coronation Street. ITV

ITV has teased that Eileen and Todd are delighted to be reunited with Julie, but hinted at a secret reason behind her decision to return to Weatherfield, and asked not only how long she's planning on staying, but how former partner Brian Packham feel about her arrival.

Producer Kate Brooks said in a statement: "We're delighted to have the inimitable Julie Carp back on the Cobbles. As the ever lovable Julie breezes back into the lives of the Grimshaws, not everything is quite as it seems, and Julie's secret sets off a chain of events that has huge ramifications for Eileen.

Read more:

"Katy has slipped back into Julie's shoes with such ease that it's like she's never been away, and we can't wait for the audience to watch Julie's story unfold; a story full of love, laughter and tears."

Cavanagh's first stint on the show was between 2008 and 2015, with her exit storyline seeing Julie find love with Newsagent Brian Packham and leaving the street together. The couple later split and Brian returned without her.

It's a time of great change-over for the cast of Coronation Street, with Helen Worth and Luca Toolan just having left the soap, Cleaver about to leave, and three others also on their way out – Craig Tinker star Colson Smith, Debbie Webster star Sue Devaney and Daisy Midgeley star Charlotte Jordan.

