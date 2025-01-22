Speaking while appearing on This Morning on 22nd January, Danson reflected on her time on the cobbles thus far, saying: "It’s the most secure job you'll get in this industry. I never dreamed it would pan out so long. And even when it’s secure, it’s never secure.

"But I’ve been so grateful for it. You do change massively and I never would have anticipated being there that long."

Jane Danson as a smiling Leanne in Coronation Street. ITV

This Morning's soap expert Sharon Marshall asked that we "have another 30 years" of Danson on the soap, to which she replied: "Fingers crossed!"

Danson's comments come after Helen Worth, who played Gail Platt since 1974, left the soap at Christmas, while Craig Tinker star Colson Smith, Eileen Grimshaw star Sue Cleaver, Mason Radcliffe star Luca Toolan, Debbie Webster star Sue Devaney and Daisy Midgeley star Charlotte Jordan are all additionally either leaving or have already left.

Kirk Sutherland star Andrew Whyment recently defended the soap, saying in a post on Instagram: "There is a story about @coronationstreet in the press nearly every day at the moment.

"I’d just like to say that the show is not on its knees and there is most certainly not a cast revolt as one article has said.

"Please don’t believe everything you read, I for at least one cast member am extremely happy and feel very grateful to still be working on Coronation Street."

