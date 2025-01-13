Coronation Street star defends soap amid "crisis" speculation and cast exits
Andrew Whyment has waded into the ongoing speculation surrounding Corrie and its cast.
Coronation Street star Andrew Whyment, best known for playing Kirk Sutherland, has denied that the long-running soap is in the midst of a "crisis", as some outlets have suggested.
Taking to Instagram, Whyment wrote: "There is a story about @coronationstreet in the press nearly every day at the moment.
"I’d just like to say that the show is not on its knees and there is most certainly not a cast revolt as one article has said."
He added: "Please don’t believe everything you read, I for at least one cast member am extremely happy and feel very grateful to still be working on Coronation Street."
Whyment has played the Coronation Street role of Kirk since 2000 and is referencing the fact that, amid the slew of casting news made about Corrie in recent weeks, there are reports of an ongoing "crisis" for the soap.
This has come through speculation in tabloids, which have made reference to low ratings and have claimed cast members have fears for their future on the show.
What we do know for certain is that there's been quite a shake-up on the cobbles as it relates to the cast, with Helen Worth most notably exiting the series this past Christmas.
Since then, Luca Toolan has also left the soap, while it was also recently revealed that Sue Cleaver will be leaving the show as Eileen Grimshaw after 25 years.
Part of her exit storyline will see Katy Cavanagh reprise her role as Julie Carp, Eileen's sister, after nearly a decade off of our screens.
Three other cast members are also departing Weatherfield for pastures new, with Craig Tinker star Colson Smith, Debbie Webster star Sue Devaney and Daisy Midgeley star Charlotte Jordan all set to leave.
However, it's not all doom and gloom for Corrie, as it's also been reported that both Sally Dynevor and Michael Le Vell – who play Sally Metcalfe and Kevin Webster respectively – have signed new one-year contracts.
Similarly, the longest-running star of the show, William Roache, has also reportedly signed a new contract.
Morgan Cormack is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering everything drama-related on TV and streaming. She previously worked at Stylist as an Entertainment Writer. Alongside her past work in content marketing and as a freelancer, she possesses a BA in English Literature.