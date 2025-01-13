"I’d just like to say that the show is not on its knees and there is most certainly not a cast revolt as one article has said."

He added: "Please don’t believe everything you read, I for at least one cast member am extremely happy and feel very grateful to still be working on Coronation Street."

Whyment has played the Coronation Street role of Kirk since 2000 and is referencing the fact that, amid the slew of casting news made about Corrie in recent weeks, there are reports of an ongoing "crisis" for the soap.

This has come through speculation in tabloids, which have made reference to low ratings and have claimed cast members have fears for their future on the show.

What we do know for certain is that there's been quite a shake-up on the cobbles as it relates to the cast, with Helen Worth most notably exiting the series this past Christmas.

Since then, Luca Toolan has also left the soap, while it was also recently revealed that Sue Cleaver will be leaving the show as Eileen Grimshaw after 25 years.

Part of her exit storyline will see Katy Cavanagh reprise her role as Julie Carp, Eileen's sister, after nearly a decade off of our screens.

Three other cast members are also departing Weatherfield for pastures new, with Craig Tinker star Colson Smith, Debbie Webster star Sue Devaney and Daisy Midgeley star Charlotte Jordan all set to leave.

However, it's not all doom and gloom for Corrie, as it's also been reported that both Sally Dynevor and Michael Le Vell – who play Sally Metcalfe and Kevin Webster respectively – have signed new one-year contracts.

Similarly, the longest-running star of the show, William Roache, has also reportedly signed a new contract.

