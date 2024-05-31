This led to one TV insider telling The Sun that "there is a massive question mark lingering over the future of the show", but ITV has been defiant in its response.

"This Morning continues to reach over 4 million viewers a week and remains one of the most streamed programmes on ITVX in 2024," a spokesperson said in a statement.

They continued: "The award-winning show has never had a better connection with viewers; with 11 million followers across This Morning social media platforms and almost 130 million video views of This Morning content each month, reaching an average of 62 million unique social media accounts every month."

This Morning has gone through a major period of change in the last year following the departure of long-time hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

Schofield resigned from the show in May 2023 following reports that he had previously had an affair with a younger member of the production team, releasing a statement in which he said: "ITV has decided the current situation can't go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love."

He later admitted to the affair and told Amol Rajan in a televised interview that his "career is over" following his "grave error", stating: "I shouldn't have done it."

Willoughby later exited the show in October 2023, telling viewers via Instagram that it was "such a difficult goodbye".

For the following few months, the show was hosted by a rotating mix of guest hosts, including Alison Hammond, Dermot O'Leary, Josie Gibson, Rylan Clark, Rochelle Humes, Craig Doyle and Emma Willis, before Shephard and Deeley were confirmed as the new hosts towards the end of February.

This Morning airs on weekdays on ITV1. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.