The pair will move into Mawdsley Street, located at the back of Chesney and Gemma's house – expanding the soap's setting beyond the ginnel for the first time in its long history.

Lou will move in first, sparking up a friendship with Gemma after they realise their children all go to Bessie Street School. But when Mick joins her, he is revealed as the man in the silver van who has been harassing Chesney.

They'll also cause trouble for Kit Green (Jacob Roberts), leading to them exposing his secretive past.

Kit Green (Jacob Roberts).

Speaking of her exciting new role as Lou, Farrel Hegarty said: "I’m delighted and so grateful to be joining the cast of Coronation Street. I have genuinely been blown away by how ridiculously warm and nice everyone is.

"Lou is definitely an exciting character to play because she’s got good and bad parts to her, she’s a life force and full of beans.

"She’s a very colourful person who likes to make waves and try to cause chaos. But she also has that strong family loyalty, especially between Mick and Lou, they are thick as thieves and will stick up for each other, even when they probably shouldn’t…"

Layton added: "Coronation Street is such an institute in British television and to get to walk down the cobbles in Mick’s shoes is so exciting.

"To also do it alongside Farrel is awesome – we are having great fun together and connecting really well whilst developing our characters.

Gemma and Chesney in Coronation Street.

"It also gives the opportunity to get a look behind the curtain of this huge machine and be a small cog within the big picture of Coronation Street and to work alongside people who take such pride in their work.

"It’s just a really happy place, friendly and welcoming. I’m going to relish every moment of it."

Kate Brooks, producer of Coronation Street, added: "Chaotic and loud, Mick and Lou bulldoze their way into Weatherfield, causing absolute carnage for the residents of Coronation Street.

"Their relationship is volatile to say the least, but at the heart of it lies a fierce sense of family loyalty, and woe betide anyone who tries to come between them.

"Although they're the life and soul of any party, they're equally not everyone's cup of tea, and they soon find themselves at the root of some explosive drama.

"We're thrilled to introduce these new characters into the mix, and the cobbles certainly won't be quiet with this family around."

Lou is set to make her first appearance on 12th February, with Mick joining her on the 14th.

