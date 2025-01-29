She left Weatherfield after getting a new job in Derby and became pregnant with Charlie Stubbs's child, telling him that the baby could never know who its father was.

Speaking exclusively at the Radio Times Covers Party 2025 about what Shelley's life could look like now, Lindsay admitted she was unsure, but thought she would still be "lovely, chatty and bubbly".

But as for whether a return could be on the cards, Lindsay told RadioTimes.com: "It's a great job and I've always said this about Coronation Street, never say never.

"It has been many years now and I've got my own show and I produce as well, so it's probably not for me.

"But I absolutely think it's the best thing ever for people to go back, because it's like another world. It's a great job."

Lindsay currently leads Channel 5's The Madame Blanc Mysteries, in which she plays Cheshire antiques dealer and amateur sleuth Jean White, helping solve deaths in Sainte Victoire in the South of France.

Beyond starring as the lead, Lindsay writes and produces it, taking inspiration from Miss Marple.

"She's a woman of a certain age, so people patronise her and think she's just this little old lady – that she's invisible," she told Radio Times magazine.

"They don't for one minute think she's got this extraordinary mind and extraordinary level of deduction. That also applies to Jean."

While season 3 came to an end last year, it has been renewed for season 4, which will feature six new exciting episodes.

Lindsay said in a statement: "I think if you had told me five years ago when I came up with the idea of Madame Blanc that in the not too distant future our show would be not only a hit in the United Kingdom but America, Australia, Canada (to name but a few), I would have been astounded. But, amazingly, it is!

"And our team could not be more thrilled to bring you a brand new season of sunshine, laughs and antiques. All the gang are back with some more fantastic surprise guests visiting Sainte Victoire, and we can't wait for you all to enjoy soon."

