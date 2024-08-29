Creator Sally Lindsay will return as Jean White, who will be seen navigating a fledgling romance with her sidekick Dom Hayes, as played by Steve Edge.

Other returning stars include co-writer Sue Vincent as Gloria Beaushaw, Robin Askwith and Sue Holderness as Jeremy and Judith Lloyd James, and Alex Gaumond as Chief of Police André Caron.

Tony Robinson and Paul Chuckle will also be back as Patrick and Trevor, while viewers can also expect additional surprise guest appearances.

The cast of The Madame Blanc Mysteries Channel 5

Lindsay said in a statement: "I think if you had told me five years ago when I came up with the idea of Madame Blanc that in the not too distant future our show would be not only a hit in the United Kingdom but America, Australia, Canada (to name but a few), I would have been astounded. But, amazingly, it is!

"And our team could not be more thrilled to bring you a brand new season of sunshine, laughs and antiques. All the gang are back with some more fantastic surprise guests visiting Sainte Victoire and we can't wait for you all to enjoy soon."

Meanwhile, Greg Barnett, Commissioning Editor for Channel 5, said: "The Madame Blanc Mysteries has won over the hearts of our audience, and we can’t wait to say 'bonjour' to our Sainte Victoire favourites once again. The crime rates may be sky-high in this village, but we’re in great hands with the brilliant Jean White, and trusty sidekicks, to crack every case."

The first season of The Madame Blanc Mysteries aired back in 2021, and it has gone on to become one of Channel 5's most successful returning series, with season 3 averaging 2.3 million viewers.

The Madame Blanc Mysteries will return to Channel 5 for its 2024 Christmas special.

