Elsewhere, Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) is looking rather guilty himself, but what exactly has he done?

Finally, Carla Connor (Alison King) has something to say to brother Rob Donovan (Marc Baylis).

Read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers for 3rd - 5th February 2025.

5 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Traumatised Abi Webster attacks Toyah Habeeb

Sally Carman-Duttine as Abi Webster in Coronation Street. ITV

When Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) suggests Abi bring little Alfie to Sarah Platt's (Tina O'Brien) party after his recent ordeal in the car, furious Abi realises it was Toyah Habeeb (Georgia Taylor) who reported her to social services.

Later, Toyah finds Harry in the Bistro office, watching Hope Dobbs's (Isabella Flanagan) live stream of a séance from the Platt house with Ruby, Lily and Sam.

Toyah bursts in and orders the kids out, and Abi soon arrives after hearing about the séance.

Abi attacks Toyah. ITV

Abi rounds on Toyah for reporting her, but when Toyah accidentally knocks over a bottle of wine, Abi is reminded of son Seb Franklin (Harry Visinoni) covered in blood, and suffers a panic attack.

Toyah reaches out to help, but a confused Abi smacks her...

2. Max Turner and Toyah Habeeb in peril as a fire breaks out at the Platts' amid David Platt scheme

Nick finding unconscious Toyah. ITV

David calls Andy to arrange a time for their plan, but when Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) tells David about Sarah's party, they are unaware that Logan Radcliffe (Harry Lowbridge) is listening in.

Sarah worries the clan will be a sitting target all in one place, while David goes ahead with his plan and fails to attend the do.

Soon, someone puts a lit rag through the letterbox at the Platts', and Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor) raises the alarm after smelling burning.

The trio are in danger. ITV

Fearing Lily may be inside, Shona (Julia Goulding), Nick and Max Turner (Paddy Bever) head inside.

Nick finds an unconscious Toyah on the floor, while Shona and Max head upstairs. With Lily safe, Shona finds David on the Street and reveals that Max is trapped.

Then the house explodes, and as the emergency services arrive, Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) tells a paramedic that Toyah is suffering with smoke inhalation and has a head wound.

Max's life is on the line. ITV

Leanne approaches to check on Toyah, but Nick sees Leanne is drunk and sends her packing.

A firefighter finds Max's lifeless body, and David is distraught as Max is taken to hospital.

Shona quizzes David about the fire, and he promises he was with an old mate and had nothing to do with it.

The Platts are in turmoil. ITV

Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton) joins Shona in the waiting room, and Kit confirms this was a case of arson.

David tells Kit that, clearly, Logan was behind it.

But the plot soon thickens...

3. David Platt is arrested - but Leanne Battersby and Abi Webster are under suspicion

Shona and David Platt. ITV

David blames himself for the week's events, wishing he had never stolen the money from Harvey Gaskell (Will Mellor).

Andy calls at the salon for David, but when Sarah offers to pass on a message, Andy exchanges a look with Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) and leaves.

Todd tells Sarah that Andy was an old prison mate of Paul Foreman's (Peter Ash) who did time for insurance fraud, and they met at Paul's rave.

Leanne (Jane Danson) in Coronation Street. ITV

Sarah and Nick angrily accuse David of using Andy for his expertise on insurance scams, but will David tell them the truth?

David is interviewed by Kit, and reveals he was in Denton with Andy at the time of the fire. But when Andy claims not to have seen him, David is arrested!

Meanwhile, Leanne joins Nick in the hospital waiting room, hoping for news on Toyah. Nick accuses Leanne of starting the fire, and she assures him she didn't.

Kevin and Debbie are worried sick. ITV

But when she finds a box of matches in her pocket, she begins to wonder if she was the culprit after all.

Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) can't find Abi, and she voices her own suspicions to Kevin (Michael Le Vell).

Abi returns to collect her things, but when she hears Kevin and Debbie entering, she leaves out the back.

Kevin gets a call from Wendy Papadopoulos (Roberta Kerr) explaining that Abi has collected Alfie, and she seemed on edge.

Kevin fears the worst, and tells Debbie that one of the jerry cans is missing from the garage. After checking the CCTV footage, Kev sees a hooded figure searching for one.

The Platts clash. ITV

Abi eventually confesses to Kev that she's having hallucinations of Seb, while Steve catches out Leanne for lying about her whereabouts.

Leanne admits she can't remember where she was and can only recall seeing Toyah heading into the house, before waking in Victoria Garden with a box of matches in her pocket.

Steve urges Leanne to talk to the police, but will she? And who is the guilty party?

4. Steve McDonald hides a secret

What is Steve hiding? ITV

When Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford) reveals she can't get hold of Amy (Elle Mulvaney), Steve thinks their daughter spent the night at the party.

Leanne tries to convince Steve to join her for a boozy afternoon, but is disappointed when he's not keen.

Amy later tells Steve and Tracy that she left several messages but her phone died, she lost her car keys and spent the night wandering the streets.

A guilty Steve makes out he had an early night, but what was he really doing?

5. Carla Connor delivers news to Rob Donovan

Rob and Carla at the prison. ITV

Carla tells Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers) that they're running the tests to find out if Rob's kidney is a match.

If it is, she'll need to pay a deposit, and Carla visits Rob in prison and tells him he'll be tested there to see if he's a suitable donor.

Rob is annoyed, having assumed he would be required to go to hospital for the tests.

Was Rob hoping to orchestrate an escape?

