At the time of the announcement, ITV executive Kevin Lygo said the lower episode count would be "the right amount of episodes that fans can fit into their viewing schedule", while noting that "streaming-friendly, 30-minute episodes better provide the opportunity to meet viewer expectations for storyline pace, pay-off and resolution".

However, Lygo did also acknowledge that "this new commissioning pattern will mean five hours of soaps a week, rather than the current six", noting that "we are conscious this will have an impact for the people who work on the soaps team".

"We will support our colleagues in ITV Studios as they work through these changes, and will do what we can to mitigate the impact on our people," Lygo added. "These changes are motivated by doing what we believe is best for the continuing success of these important programmes in the long term."

The cast and crew of Emmerdale accepting the award for Best Serial Drama at last year's NTAs. John Phillips/Getty Images for the NTA's

Since the announcement, some industry bodies have criticised the move, including Equity, the UK's performing arts and entertainment trade union.

Natalie Barker, Equity TV Official, said in a statement: "The last 18 months has been a difficult time for UK continuing drama with the cancellation of Doctors and cuts to Hollyoaks. ITV’s announcement today of cuts to episode numbers on Coronation Street and Emmerdale is further cause for concern.

"ITV have assured us that the reduction from six to five episodes per week on each soap from 2026 will not directly impact the cast or result in changes to pay or contracts. Equity is in contact with the casts and engaging with ITV to ensure that any potential negative impacts of these changes are minimal.

"We do know that fewer episodes will mean fewer opportunities for work for our members engaged as guest and supporting artists on these productions. This is a significant loss for our members in the North East and North West regions and continues the ongoing trend of fewer opportunities for screen work, especially in the regions and for early career actors.

"This month sees the launch of Equity’s new committee for Deputies in Continuing Drama where our members across the soaps will be coming together for the first time. We will work collectively to defend continuing drama and campaign for commitments from the broadcasters to secure the long-term future of these programmes which are so crucial to the health of UK production."

Meanwhile, The Writers' Guild of Great Britain also voiced its fears following the news, with Chair of the organisation, Emma Reeves, saying the move is "a real cause for concern, coming in the wake of the axing of BBC Doctors last year and the cancellation of Holby before that".

Reeves continued: "The reduction from six to five episodes per week on Coronation Street and Emmerdale from 2026 means fewer opportunities for work for our members and a further blow to continuing drama. We are seeking further clarity from ITV and talking to our affected members as a matter of urgency."

When approached by RadioTimes.com, ITV declined to provide any additional comment.

Coronation Street and Emmerdale air weekdays on ITV1 and ITVX.

