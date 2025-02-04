The introduction of a standardised runtime, which puts a stop to the longer episodes that Corrie and Emmerdale fans have grown accustomed to, will also mean that both shows can share a single "power hour" for their ITV1 broadcast.

In 2026, the two soaps will air consecutively between 8pm and 9pm on weekdays, with Emmerdale going first and Coronation Street following, meaning that the former will no longer be directly clashing with BBC One's EastEnders.

ITV executive Kevin Lygo said: "In a world where there is so much competition for viewers' time and attention, and viewing habits continue to change, we believe this is the right amount of episodes that fans can fit into their viewing schedule, to keep up to date with the shows.

"Research insights also show us that soap viewers are increasingly looking to the soaps for their pacey storytelling.

"Streaming-friendly, 30-minute episodes better provide the opportunity to meet viewer expectations for storyline pace, pay-off and resolution."

Lygo continued: "This new pattern is in the DNA of the soap genre... It creates a soap power hour that's consistent, and easy to find in the linear schedule, for the UK’s biggest soaps."

However, the broadcaster's managing director of media and entertainment also warned that reducing the overall output of Emmerdale and Coronation Street will "impact" the staff of both shows.

He explained: "This new commissioning pattern will mean five hours of soaps a week, rather than the current six. We are conscious this will have an impact for the people who work on the soaps team.

"We will support our colleagues in ITV Studios as they work through these changes, and will do what we can to mitigate the impact on our people."

Lygo added: "These changes are motivated by doing what we believe is best for the continuing success of these important programmes in the long term.

"They also create headroom in the overall programme budget for investment in programming that can help ITV grow reach in a very, very competitive market."

Coronation Street and Emmerdale air weekdays on ITV1 and ITVX.

