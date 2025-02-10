But with Rob in a secret relationship with prison guard Mandy, it's clear that his motives are only about helping himself.

In scenes airing on Monday (10th February), police detective Lisa realises that Rob and Mandy are in cahoots and are plotting his escape from prison, using Rob's hospitalisation as their route out.

Desperate to convince Rob to go ahead with the operation, Lisa promises to try and get his conviction overturned.

But in this short clip from ITV, we see that Rob will go to any lengths to secure his freedom, and he doesn't care who he hurts in the process.

The camera pans across a shot of Carla in a hospital bed, as Lisa lays her head beside her girlfriend.

"Be careful," warns Carla in a voiceover. "People tend to get hurt when my brother's around."

Meanwhile, as Carla cowers on the ground, Rob wields a gun as he's seen angrily declaring: "I would die before I go back to prison - and if that means taking someone with me, then so be it!"

With Rob and Carla both recovering from surgery, the stakes are high for all involved, as Rob attacks a male security guard and steals his uniform.

Fleeing the hospital, Rob takes Carla with him - but Lisa is hot on their heels.

But with Lisa unaware just how far Rob will go, will she be his next casualty? Or will Rob pay the ultimate price for his outrageous scheme?

Rob's unconscious body could hint at the ultimate downfall. ITV

Spoiler pictures show Lisa standing over Rob's unconscious body, so the latter is certainly a possibility.

Fans will no doubt be left on the edge of their seats, especially given the rising fan base for 'Swarla'. Will Lisa and Carla survive?

