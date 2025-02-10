Coronation Street reveals who set Platt house fire as vital evidence uncovered in ITVX release
*Warning: Major spoilers for Monday 10th February's episode available on ITVX.*
The culprit of the recent fire at the Platts' was revealed in the latest instalment of Coronation Street, and it looks like one character's days of freedom are numbered.
As the ITV soap returned, Max Turner (Paddy Bever) was on the mend after he and Toyah Habeeb (Georgia Taylor) were caught up in the explosion at the house.
But Max's adoptive dad David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) was still under suspicion for the arson attack.
His former brother-in-law Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) was persuaded to fight David's corner, and with no actual evidence on David, he was eventually released from police custody.
Unfortunately, wife Shona (Julia Goulding) made a troubling discovery when she and Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) were shown CCTV from Kevin Webster's (Michael Le Vell) garage.
Shona recognised the figure seen stealing a jerry can, and she immediately confronted Max, who had worn the rather distinctive hoodie she bought him for Christmas on the night in question.
Max explained that he was trying to help claim on the insurance by setting the fire, hoping to get his family out of serious debt brought on by David's theft from gangster Harvey Gaskell (Will Mellor).
David arrived at the hospital just in time to learn of Max's actions, and he wasted no time in searching for the petrol-soaked hoodie, which Max had discarded in a skip behind Underworld factory.
Interrupted by Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan), David had just managed to see that the garment was not in the skip, and he told Max and Shona that it was likely in a landfill by now, putting Max in the clear.
But this is soap land and there was no such luck for the clan, as DC Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) was soon handed the hoodie by a savvy police officer.
Kit knew that it was only a matter of time before the owner of the hoodie was revealed through forensics, and as the week continues, he'll read the crucial forensic report.
Will Max be caught out?
