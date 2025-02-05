Suspicion has been rife across the cobbles as to who the arsonist is, while Rovers landlady Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) hoped to ease the family's strain by organising clothes donations.

As Shona Platt (Julia Goulding) told David (Jack P Shepherd) that Max could be taken off his ventilator after making a huge improvement overnight, Abi Webster (Sally Carman-Duttine) faced questioning by DC Kit Green (Jacob Roberts).

Knowing that Abi had injured Toyah Habeeb (Georgia Taylor) while suffering with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, Kit accused Abi of also starting the fire.

Kit was as unrelenting as usual, but DS Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers) witnessed the interview and could see something was seriously wrong with Abi.

Sally Carman-Duttine as Abi Webster in Coronation Street. ITV

While Lisa took over the interview and tried to get to the bottom of the situation in a gentler way, Abi's husband Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) did some investigating of his own.

Kevin showed police CCTV footage from the garage of someone searching high and low for the jerry can that eventually went missing.

He explained that Abi knew where everything was, and so this person was most definitely not his wife.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Abi was released, and allowed Kevin and Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) to support her; with Kev convincing Toyah to withdraw her statement, given Abi's mental state.

Meanwhile, Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien) was more suspicious than ever when Andy called looking for David, and she heard of Andy's criminal history.

Sarah and Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) confronted David, and while he told Shona he was actually driving a getaway car at the time, Nick's intervention meant that David was soon hauled in for questioning over the fire!

Leanne (Jane Danson) in Coronation Street. ITV

David used Andy as an alibi, leaving out what they were doing; but Andy failed to back him up, and David was arrested on suspicion of attempted fraud and arson.

As for Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson), she admitted to Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) that her memory of the night of the fire was almost blank – and that she had found a box of matches in her pocket.

Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford) found about about Steve's false alibi, and soon made it public knowledge.

As Leanne was the latest suspect to be taken into police custody, and David languished in a cell, Max woke up with Shona by his side.

But did Leanne or David start the fire, or was someone else to blame?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.