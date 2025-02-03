As the clan continued to fear dangerous consequences thanks to David (Jack P Shepherd) stealing money from incarcerated gangster Harvey Gaskell (Will Mellor), there was a desperate scramble for funds.

Shona (Julia Goulding) and Max headed to the estate agents, as selling the house felt like the last option available.

Meanwhile, David had asked ex-convict Andy for help, and he behaved shiftily as he avoided the birthday party of sister Sarah (Tina O'Brien).

The Platts are in turmoil. ITV

Sarah worried when the entertainer for her do publicised the Platts' celebrations at the Bistro, knowing it would make them all sitting targets.

The day was a wash-out as Sarah rushed to cancel his services.

Then Toyah Habeeb (Georgia Taylor) discovered Hope Dobbs (Isabella Flanagan), Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan), Ruby Dobbs (Billie Naylor) and Lily Platt (Brooke Malonie) holding a séance at the Platts', and ordered them out.

Toyah had already faced a threat from bitter Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson), and then Abi Webster (Sally Carman-Duttine) angrily confronted Toyah for calling social services on her.

When Abi suffered another hallucination and Toyah touched her shoulder, Abi knocked her down before fleeing.

Then suddenly, a rag was posted through the door, along with some lit matches.

Shona was soon alerted to the fire taking hold, and, terrified that Lily was in the house, she and Max headed inside the burning building with Nick Tilsley (Ben Price), who carried unconscious Toyah onto the street.

Lily was safe, and David soon arrived, relieved when Shona eventually emerged.

But she revealed that Max was still in the house – just as it exploded! Will Max survive?

