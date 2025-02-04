When the house exploded with Max still inside, David (Jack P Shepherd) and Shona (Julia Goulding) were terrified, and the teen was eventually found as Toyah Habeeb (Georgia Taylor) also received treatment.

Meanwhile, having knocked Toyah unconscious, a traumatised Abi Webster (Sally Carman-Duttine) lurked nearby.

As David joined Max in the ambulance, Shona feared that a desperate David was responsible for the blaze, in need of money to pay off gangster Harvey Gaskell (Will Mellor).

Max was put into a coma, and there were no guarantees he would survive.

David admitted to Shona that he had committed an illegal act, but claimed this had nothing to do with the fire.

He told DC Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) that the arsonist had to be Logan Radcliffe (Harry Lowbridge), who David had seen nearby that morning.

At Shuttleworth's, David found Logan and the pair had a furious showdown as Logan threatened to kill him.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This ended with Logan's arrest as he admitted to murdering his brother Mason (Luca Toolan), but denied arson.

Also, Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) was horrified to find a box of matches in her own pocket, and panicked that she may have been to blame while drunk.

Leanne told Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) she was alone at their son Oliver's grave at the time, and persuaded him to give her an alibi.

Quizzed by Kit, Leanne was adamant she was innocent, and Steve backed her up.

Later, Toyah regained consciousness, and on David's phone, Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien) found search history of how to commit arson for insurance fraud, and felt she'd caught her brother bang to rights.

David pointed out that insurance money would have taken too long to come through, so he hadn't gone through with the reckless plan - but Sarah didn't believe him.

As Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) rallied the locals into helping with clothes donations for the family, Debbie (Sue Devaney) and Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) began to suspect that a missing Abi had set the fire.

Abi attempted to flee with young son Alfie, only to be found by Roy Cropper (David Neilson), who brought them home safe.

Kev urged his wife to speak to a doctor, but then the police arrived to take Abi in for a questioning, based on Toyah's statement.

But, at Max's bedside, David apologised for being "stupid", and said he hadn't been thinking straight.

We couldn't help but fear that David is the culprit after all. Who really set the fire?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.