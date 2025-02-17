The convicted killer agreed to donate a kidney to his sister, Carla Connor (Alison King), with her partner DS Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers) secretly promising to get his sentence overturned in exchange for this.

Carla was recovering well, while Rob was keen for news on his future - but Lisa paid him a visit to reveal that she had no intention of following through with her side of the deal.

A furious Rob then called his prison guard lover, Mandy (Rebecca Atkinson), for help, and she grabbed Carla, forcing her out of bed and putting a gun to her head to make her co-operate as she brought her to an empty office block.

Rob had sister Carla at his mercy. ITV

At the hospital, Rob attacked his male prison guard and stole his uniform.

Meanwhile, a weakened Carla discovered Lisa's scheme and learned that Mandy was pregnant with Rob's baby.

As Carla tried to convince Mandy that Rob was merely using her, Rob jumped in Lisa's car and ordered her to send him a large sum of money, warning her that Carla would be hurt if she didn't comply.

But when Lisa tried to put in a call to her police colleagues, Rob savagely beat her, leaving her for dead.

Inside the building, Rob reacted badly to Mandy's baby news, and she saw his true colours when he knocked her over.

Mandy eventually walked away, while Rob claimed he didn't care about anyone but himself and his freedom.

Then Rob calmly explained how he might just have murdered Lisa, leaving Carla reeling in horror.

Gathering all her strength, Carla got to her feet and ran at Rob, shoving him until he landed halfway down the steps, before he suddenly tumbled over the stairwell and landed with a thud on the ground below.

A bloodied, but very much still alive, Lisa arrived on the scene - but is Rob dead?

Has Carla just become a killer herself?

