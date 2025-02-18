Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) is unaware that her sister Julie Carp (Katy Cavanagh) has something to hide, while there's another emergency for Ken Barlow (William Roache).

But will Cassie Plummer (Claire Sweeney) be rumbled?

Carla Connor (Alison King) feels let down, while Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) is also struggling.

Finally, David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) could find himself in yet more trouble!

Read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers for 24th - 27th February 2025.

7 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Daisy Midgeley reveals the father of her baby as exit story begins

Daisy finds it all too much. ITV

It looks like Daisy's upcoming exit is set when she tells Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) that she's been offered a job as an au pair in Paris!

Later, Daisy finally reveals the father of her unborn baby – but is it Daniel's or Kit's?

As the week continues, Daisy has her 12-week scan. But as the sonographer moves the monitor so she can get a glimpse, Daisy becomes overwhelmed and rushes out of the appointment.

What's wrong with Daisy?

Who's the daddy, and is he with Daisy for this big moment?

2. Dylan Wilson is sentenced for knife possession

Dylan faces his fate. ITV

Betsy Swain (Sydney Martin) overhears Dylan telling his dad Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) that he's bound to be sent down as it was his knife used to kill Mason Radcliffe (Luca Toolan).

Betsy urges Dylan to stay positive, and when she promises to visit him in prison and kisses him, he kisses back.

Dylan is emotional in court, telling the judge he only meant to scare Mason's brothers with the knife.

Daniel and Dylan in Coronation Street. ITV

But the judge insists that Dylan should be up for the more serious crime of making threats with a knife, leaving the teen and Sean horrified.

Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) warns Dylan that he could be looking at serving two years, and soon, the judge confirms his sentence. What will it be?

Brody helps Dylan. ITV

In the Secure Training Centre, teacher Daniel checks on Dylan, but this is spotted by another lad, Brody (played by Hollyoaks' JJ star Ryan Mulvey), who quizzes Dylan.

Dylan reveals Daniel used to be a neighbour, but Brody advises him to keep this quiet in the STC.

Dylan gets a hard time from the other lads, but Brody sends them packing and tells Dylan to stick with him.

Will Brody be a worthwhile ally?

3. Will Eileen Grimshaw learn Julie Carp's secret?

Eileen and Julie. ITV

After spending the night with the guy from the tea dance, Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) bumps into Julie in the hotel reception.

Eileen is soon reunited with Julie, and she invites her to lunch.

Todd encourages Julie. ITV

Soon, Todd and George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) pressure Julie to tell Eileen the real reason for her return, but will Julie listen?

What is Julie's big secret, and how will this tie in to Eileen's departure from Weatherfield?

4. Ken Barlow suspicious of Cassie Plummer as he ends up in hospital

Cassie dates Steve. ITV

Cassie gets a text that her new iPad is out for delivery, but quickly hides it from Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson).

When Fiz Dobbs (Jennie McAlpine) says she's off to town to do some shopping, Cassie asks her to pick up some antihistamines because of her hay fever. Is she set to spike Ken's tea again?

Cassie soon orders two designer juicers in Ken's name, while she's delighted when Steve suggests they have lunch at the Bistro.

Ken collapses! ITV

Ken closes his eyes but when Cassie nips out, his eyes suddenly ping open, leaving us wondering if Ken is onto Cassie's poisonous ways.

Steve tells daughter Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) that he really likes Cassie.

Alone at home, Ken reaches for his phone, only to collapse in pain!

Cassie visits Ken in hospital, but will he be okay, and will he catch her out?

5. Carla Connor left disappointed

Carla in Coronation Street. ITV

Carla returns home from the hospital after her transplant and recent events involving her convict brother Rob Donovan (Marc Baylis).

She's greeted by Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott), Betsy and a welcome home banner, but there's no sign of girlfriend Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers).

Carla is disappointed, but where is Lisa?

6. Kevin Webster feels useless amid cancer diagnosis

Kevin in Coronation Street. ITV

Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan) calls in to take young Alfie to the Red Rec, and Kevin wishes he could go too.

Wife Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine) insists Kev needs to rest after his operation for testicular cancer, but he feels even more useless when he sees Ronnie fixing a kitchen cupboard for Abi.

Kevin gets more bad news, and Abi offers to cancel her therapy session to be with him, but he won't allow it.

Abi confides in Ronnie. ITV

Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) finds Kev in the garage and offers support, but Kevin's hurt soon turns to anger.

Meanwhile, Abi opens up to Ronnie about her therapy sessions, just as Kev enters and sees them sharing a laugh.

How will Kevin react?

7. David Platt framed over dodgy job?

David is paid. ITV

David claims to wife Shona (Julia Goulding) that he's doing some home-visit barbering to make extra cash, but instead he makes a call to Andy.

Andy pays David for his latest job, and David says he needs as many dodgy jobs as possible.

What is Andy up to? ITV

Andy then locks eyes with a lad who's been watching and gives him a nod.

Has Andy set David up?

