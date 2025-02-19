Coronation Street airs Daisy Midgeley baby bombshell in ITVX episode
The father of Daisy Midgeley's (Charlotte Jordan) baby has seemingly been revealed in the latest edition of Coronation Street.
After she and Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) arranged a DNA test to find out whether he or Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) had got her pregnant, Daisy became fed up with the behaviour of both men, and deleted the results after reading them!
Telling stepmum Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) that it didn't matter who the dad was, Daisy kept quiet, but then Daniel began quizzing her on whether the verdict was in.
Daisy lied that she still hadn't heard anything, and after the initial run-in with Daniel, she later confided in him that she had bigger problems on her mind.
She and Jenny still owed Carla Connor (Alison King) money after they used hers to buy The Rovers.
With Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) pressuring Daisy to pay up quick, now that Carla was facing a large bill for her kidney transplant, the barmaid was struggling in all aspects of her life.
Daniel was sympathetic, and it was clear just how strong the feelings were between the exes.
But, in the first hints towards Daisy's confirmed exit, Daisy suggested to Jenny that she might want to move away, before giving Jenny food for thought when she pointed out that if Daniel was the father, that might be the only thing putting them together.
Jenny grew convinced that Daniel must therefore be the father of Daisy's baby, and in a private conversation, Jenny allowed Daniel to assume that the child is his.
But is Jenny correct?
Next week, Daisy will finally reveal the truth – is Daniel the daddy?
Laura Denby is a Freelance Soaps writer covering all the latest news in the Dales, Cobbles and East End for Radio Times. She's a soaps nerd with a love for comedy drama, and has also written for Digital Spy, Metro UK and Yahoo UK.