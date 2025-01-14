Ken Barlow (William Roache) demands answers from Cassie Plummer (Claire Sweeney), while Abi Webster (Sally Carman-Duttine) vents her fury.

Also, Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) continues to spiral, as Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers) makes a vow to girlfriend Carla Connor (Alison King).

Finally, David (Jack P Shepherd) and Shona Platt (Julia Goulding) face dangerous warnings.

Read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers from 20th - 24th January 2025.

7 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Lauren Bolton's fate revealed in court

Roy gives a glowing character witness statement. ITV

Lauren faces the worst possible day in court as her murder trial continues.

Roy Cropper (David Neilson) testifies that Lauren is a kind and caring person, only for Brie (played by former Hollyoaks actress Jessica Ellis) to jump up in the public gallery, wearing a sling and claiming that Lauren attacked her in prison!

Jessica Ellis as Brie in Coronation Street. ITV

Horrified, Lauren assures her barrister that she did no such thing, while the barrister informs her that her baby son, Frankie, is unwell and has been taken to hospital.

Lauren is upset to be stuck in court rather than with her little boy, and as tensions rise during Max Turner's (Paddy Bever) cross-examination, she tells the prosecuting barrister that she's glad Joel is dead!

Cait Fitton as Lauren Bolton in court in Coronation Street. ITV

Later, at the hospital, Lauren tells Max that Frankie has an infection. Lauren is convinced she's going to prison, and regrets losing her temper in court.

She says she doesn't care about the trial - the only thing that matters is Frankie getting better. As Lauren keeps a vigil by Frankie's hospital bed, the closing statements are given to the jury.

Max and Lauren watch over baby Frankie. ITV

Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) informs Lauren that the jury can't reach an agreement, and Lauren worries it's a bad sign.

But there's nothing more she can do now, and Lauren returns to court for the verdict. Will she be found guilty?

2. Pregnant Daisy Midgeley keeps major secret as Bethany Platt exits

Bethany and Daniel. ITV

Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) tells Daisy he wants her to have a DNA test - he needs to know if she's carrying his baby.

Meanwhile, Daniel's fiancée Bethany calls the magazine in London, asking if the job is still available.

Daisy books the test and insists Daniel go with her. Afterwards, in the Rovers, Daisy is appalled that Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) has bagged up her stuff to sell to pay Carla back, adding that Bethany bought Daisy's designer handbag.

Is Kit the father of Daisy's baby? ITV

At the flat, Daniel keeps quiet about where he's been, but is blindsided when Bethany reveals she's accepted the job offer and wants him to consider a trial move.

Daniel and Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien) celebrate Bethany's new job in the pub, while Daisy is horrified when Bethany shows her the positive pregnancy test she found in her bag.

Charlotte Jordan as Daisy Midgeley in Coronation Street. ITV

Bethany assumes Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) is the father and wishes her well. But at the Rovers quiz, Daisy is stressed by the presence of both possible baby daddies.

Bethany then reveals she and Daniel have set a wedding date, and Daisy sees red.

Later, Jenny finds Daisy in pain and takes her to hospital. Kit turns up, and Daisy invites him to stay for the scan.

Sarah, Bethany and Daisy. ITV

As Bethany tells Sarah that she's going ahead with her move to London, Daniel, Sarah and Bethany carry Bethany's things out of the builder's yard flat.

Sarah spots Daisy, and rails at her for destroying Bethany's relationship.

Meanwhile, Daisy gets the DNA results, and after reading them, she deletes the message and tells Jenny the father of the baby is irrelevant, and the result will stay a secret.

Jenny is stunned, but why exactly is Daisy keeping quiet? Who is the daddy, and is her fling with Daniel now exposed?

3. Ken Barlow confronts Cassie Plummer

Ken and scheming Cassie in Coronation Street. ITV

Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) and Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) find Cassie alone at Ken's house, asking why she's there while he's out.

Cassie explains she was cleaning Ken's bedroom, but once Adam and Alya leave, she takes out Ken's credit card from her pocket, furtively replacing it later on.

A downcast Daniel later warns Ken not to be too trusting with Cassie, as Bertie saw her slipping something into his drink and swore him to secrecy.

When Ken confronts Cassie over the allegation, what will Cassie do?

4. Abi Webster sees red over Toyah Habeeb's interference

Abi is fuming with Toyah. ITV

Toyah is concerned when she hears Roy sharing his own worries with Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) over Abi's hallucinations.

Abi insists that Roy has got the wrong end of the stick, and she's furious when Toyah suggests Abi see a grief counsellor.

Abi accuses Toyah of trying to steal her young son Alfie, but will she be forced to admit that she really does need help over the trauma of witnessing Mason Radcliffe's (Luca Toolan) murder?

5. Leanne Battersby is humiliated

Leanne embarrasses herself. ITV

Leanne gives Amy McDonald (Elle Mulvaney) a cheque for £12k and explains it's from her dad Les's (Bruce Jones) compensation money. Leanne wants Amy to have the money as part payment towards the money the Institute stole from her.

Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford) points out to Leanne that neither of them has any mates, so they should head out and have some fun together. In the Bistro, the pair enjoy watching Toyah getting grief from Abi.

The next day, Leanne helps herself to a bottle of wine in the Bistro – and, spotting Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) storming out after a row with Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan), Leanne joins Ronnie and orders another bottle from disapproving Toyah.

Drunk Leanne drapes herself over Ronnie, flirtily suggesting they have some fun. But Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) witnesses her behaviour and she's mortified.

The following day, Leanne rushes to court for her sentencing, but on the way, Debbie deliberately drives through a puddle and soaks her.

Toyah and Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) find a soaked Leanne, and Toyah insists on giving her a lift.

Receiving a community order, Leanne leaves court telling Toyah she wants nothing more to do with her.

Tracy points out that not only did Toyah steal her man, but also Leanne's flat with all her things in it. Will this tempt Leanne into more revenge?

6. David and Shona Platt unite over troubling warning

Lily, Michael, Max and David tend to injured David the dog. ITV

At the police station, David's surprised to bump into Andy, a fellow former prisoner who insists they swap numbers.

Meanwhile, at home, Shona is shaken when Lily (Brooke Malonie) hands her a note from a man in the precinct who said to pass it to David. Shona gives it to David, and it's a message from Harvey Gaskell (Will Mellor) demanding an extra £10k in interest.

David is spooked to realise that Harvey's cronies knew Lily, and he and Shona make a pact to keep tabs on the kids at all times.

Things get worse when Michael Bailey (Ryan Russell) calls round with David the dog in a blanket, telling the Platts he found him at the side of the road and that the pet has been hit by a car.

David and Shona secretly wonder if Harvey is behind this, and later, David returns home with a hammer and baseball bat, telling Shona that until they can pay Harvey, they need to protect themselves.

Shona is deeply worried, but how much danger are they in?

7. Lisa Swain makes a promise to Carla Connor

Lisa supports Carla. ITV

Unwell Carla returns home from the hospital, and Lisa promises her that she's going to look after her.

With Carla in need of a second kidney transplant, and her deceptive killer brother Rob Donovan (Marc Baylis) offering to donate one of his, will Carla's life be saved?

Or is Rob's plan different to what he's claiming?

