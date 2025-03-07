Speaking to The Daily Star about his return, Thomas said: "I got the call from Sue Cleaver asking if I would come back for her exit, so I’m going to step onto the cobbles for five minutes.

"I’m very loyal to where I came from. Corrie is where my career started. They taught me everything I know. I wouldn’t be where I am now if it wasn’t for the show. That place will always have my respect."

Speaking about the opportunity his children will now have to see him onscreen, Thomas also revealed: "I’m excited. My kids weren’t alive when I was on Corrie, so it’ll be nice for them to see this. Maybe I will get to take my kids on the cobbles!"

While there's no confirmed release date or details around the episode in question, we know it'll be released later this year as part of Sue Cleaver's departure storyline.

Of course, Thomas starred in Coronation Street from 2000 right through to 2016 as one of Eileen's sons, so it'll be a welcome family reunion for the stars and fans alike.

Since his stint on the soap, Thomas has appeared on Celebrity Masterchef, Celebrity Big Brother, Dancing on Ice and is set to present 99 To Beat, which he'll be presenting with fellow actor brother Adam.

It was announced earlier this year that Cleaver would be exiting Corrie after 25 years on the show, telling The Sun on Sunday that she wants to "embrace change" after turning 60.

At the time of the announcement back in January, the soap's new producer, Kate Brooks, said in a statement: "We're sad to bid farewell to the wonderful Sue Cleaver.

"Over the past 25 years, Eileen Grimshaw has been at the heart of some of the most memorable and iconic Corrie storylines, and her on-screen rivalry with Gail Platt will undoubtedly go down in Corrie folklore.

"There's certainly no one quite like Eileen, and her character will be hugely missed on the cobbles. We wish Sue all the very best as she embarks on her next exciting chapter."

We've already seen the return of Katy Cavanagh as Julie Carp, Eileen's sister, after almost 10 years off-screen. As for how Thomas's "five minutes" will unfold, we'll just have to wait and see.

