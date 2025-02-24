Coronation Street airs two big twists as Daisy Midgeley confirms father of her baby in ITVX release
*Warning: Major spoilers for Monday 24th February's episode, available on ITVX.*
Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) has officially confirmed the father of her unborn baby in the latest dramatic instalment of Coronation Street.
Last week, Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) made the big assumption that Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) was the daddy, and he was thrilled to relay this to nephew Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson).
Heading over to the Rovers to speak to Daisy, Daniel told her he had always been obsessed with her, that he knew the baby was his and that he wanted to be with her for her, not just her pregnancy.
It's hard to believe that just two months ago, Daniel was proposing to Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon)!
Lost for words, Daisy couldn't find a way to protest and the pair sealed their reunion with a kiss!
Later, though, a furious Daisy confronted Jenny, and dropped a bombshell - Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) was the father, not Daniel.
Jenny was stunned as Daisy claimed that her stepmum had put two and two together and come up with five, before they agreed that Daniel had to be told the truth immediately.
But, with Daisy having confided her worries over being in debt to Carla Connor (Alison King), Daniel spoke to Jenny and revealed he planned to take the burden from Daisy's shoulders.
Daniel insisted on paying Carla off for the purchase of the Rovers, using son Bertie's trust fund.
This news soon changed Jenny's tune, and she blurted out Daniel's intentions to Daisy. Jenny urged Daisy to see that Daniel was the better option for her child, and that if she kept quiet, everyone would be happy.
But Daisy had had enough of secrets and lies, and vowed to be honest for once.
Alone with Daniel again, Daisy tried to come clean - but his heartfelt words stopped her in her tracks, and she ultimately agreed to take the money.
Will Daniel discover that he's been deceived?
